“Quirky Coaster Couple” Gets Engaged At Top of Roller Coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is home to some of North America’s most exciting rides and attractions. And for one couple, it was the perfect place to declare their love for each other.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is one of the most beloved Theme Parks in the South. Located in San Antonio, Texas, this Amusement Park is home to over a dozen attractions that are on every roller coaster fanatic’s bucket list, including Superman Krypton Coaster, Batman: The Ride, Iron Rattler, and Poltergeist.

Obviously, there are many thrills to be had at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. But now there’s one more thrilling attraction the San Antonio Theme Park can add to its long list: taking a big step toward your future with the one you love.

He Proposed On Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Known as the “Quirk Caster Couple,” Nick Carlos and Kelly Corbitt met at a commercial shoot for the drop tower Scream. Now, the couple has been dating for almost six years and even started a YouTube channel together about their experiences with Amusement Parks and fun events throughout Texas. So when it came time to propose, it only made sense to Carlos to do it at the Park where they first met.

Carlos proposed to Corbitt atop the 150-foot drop of Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, the newest coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The couple scheduled a lift climb at the Roller Coaster Rodeo, where you actually get to walk to the top of the lift hill while tethered to a railing.

According to Nick Carlos, the location got the exact effect he wanted. “I pulled out the ring, and my hands are visibly shaking…So, then I said, ‘Will you marry me?’ Her jaw dropped, her eyes were bulging out, and she was speechless.”

That being said, Kelly Corbitt wasn’t so speechless that she couldn’t say yes. “I literally felt like I was dreaming. Roller coasters have been a big part of my life; they’ve brought me a lot of happiness, just like Nick. Over almost six years, he’s brought me a lot of firsts, and I have to say that was one heck of a first.”

