New Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Image Shows ‘Loki’ and ‘Ahsoka’ Stars Joining Forces

Get ready to add a spooky summer blockbuster to the mix with Disney’s 2023 remake of The Haunted Mansion. Ghosts and ghouls aside, you might recognize a familiar face or two.

Disney is currently gearing up for the release of their latest reboot, 2023’s The Haunted Mansion. Featuring an all-star cast including Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, and plenty more, the upcoming film is based on the beloved Disney Parks ride of the same name.

It follows a long tradition of original Disney attractions being adapted into features, with the most successful being the Pirates of the Caribbean series, as well as Jungle Cruise (2021) and Tomorrowland (2015). The Walt Disney Company has no signs of stopping anytime soon, with the directors of Marvel’s Hawkeye miniseries, Bert & Bertie, supposedly being tapped to helm a film based on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Disney has attempted to bank off of the popularity of The Haunted Mansion ride. The Eddie Murphy-led movie of the same name became an instant cult classic upon its release in 2003, becoming a cherished addition to audiences’ list of annual Halloween rewatches.

In comparison to the 2003 comedy, director Justin Simien’s updated version of The Haunted Mansion promises a much different story that’ll tog on viewers’ heartstrings, with it being a family-friendly adventure-horror hybrid that allows the audience to solve the mystery of what’s really going on behind closed doors—and beyond the grave.

Check out the official trailer for Walt Disney Studios’ The Haunted Mansion below:

As mentioned, the new movie isn’t skimping out on bringing the star power. And in an exclusive new image, fans recently got a first look at Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson’s character, a single mom named Gabbie, interacting with Loki‘s Owen Wilson, who plays an eclectic priest Gabbie hires to help exorcise her family’s new house.

In the new photo (via Total Film), Dawson’s character seems to be seeking answers to the mystery behind her haunted home. Her, Wilson, and Hadish can all be seen looking over DeVito’s shoulder at a computer screen, and going by Dawson’s worried expression, it feels like they’re on the hunt for some important answers.

This new image is only getting us more excited for the release of The Haunted Mansion which, if done properly, has the potential to be a deathly good time at the movies.

Are you excited for Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion remake? Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below.