New ‘Harry Potter’ Installment Confirms Release Date

Good news, Harry Potter fans – more adventures from the wizarding world are on the way!

Ever since “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was released in 1997, we’ve been treated to over 25 years of magic. Seven books, eight movies, a spinoff series, a Broadway production, a WIP reboot, and multiple theme parks later, there are still plenty more wizarding tales to tell.

The latest came in the form of “Hogwarts Legacy” – a massive open-world game that allowed players to explore Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, create their own character, attend classes, and fight new forces of evil. While its release was clouded with controversy due to JK Rowling’s recurring comments about the transgender community, it still went on to break streaming records and gross over $1 billion. Not too shabby.

Unsurprisingly, there are more Harry Potter games in the works, including a rumored follow-up to “Hogwarts Legacy” and “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.” Before that, however, there’s another: “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.”

Designed for Android and iOS, “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened” is described as a “free-to-play collectible card role-playing game” that combines CCG mechanics with MMO features. The game is set to feature familiar Harry Potter locations – such as Hogwarts – as players compete in wizarding duels.

Your journey to master the magic starts here! You are invited to attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Duel in thrilling multiplayer, real-time matches. Browse the dazzling shops of Diagon Alley, solve mysteries as you roam the school halls, show off your moves at the Dance Club, explore the Forbidden Forest, and more in this new card collection and role-playing game!

This is the latest in a long line of Harry Potter mobile games. The first was “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery,” which was released in 2018 – and was mildly controversial, due to its monetization practices which, in one very morbid specific circumstance, forced players to “pay or wait” to save their character from being strangled. Yikes.

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery” was followed-up by the now-defunct “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” and the puzzle game “Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.” Despite any controversy, all have been huge hits – so it seemed obvious another would hit the scene sooner rather than later.

Technically, “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened” has already debuted; it’s been playable in China for a while, and has been wildly successful. Now, however, fans worldwide are about to gain access to the game as Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has revealed that “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened” will be available to download everywhere on June 27!

If you can’t wait until then, fans can pre-register on the “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened” website to earn an exclusive card pack in advance. Happy playing!

Are you going to play “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened?” Let us know in the comments!