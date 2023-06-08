Hogwarts Classes Are Canceled – But Not for Long – Universal Shuts Down Popular Attraction

A popular Universal Orlando Resort attraction from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is closed today – but how long? Here’s what we know for students who want to attend their Hogwarts classes today.

Hogwarts Classes Are Canceled, but Not for Long

Located inside Islands of Adventure, Guests and Harry Potter fans from around the world get to experience Hogwarts Castle up close and personal. Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey is located within the castle, where students are expected to take classes on a Wizarding adventure through the beloved world of Harry Potter.

Per the official Universal Orlando website:

Enter through the towering castle gates and make your way down the familiar passageways and corridors of Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Then soar above the castle grounds as you join Harry Potter™ and his friends on a thrilling adventure. Groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology (and a little magic) creates a one-of-a-kind ride.

The ride is a blend of 3D screens and animatronics. Guests venture off through almost every critical scene and location in the films and books.

Harry Potter and the Forbbiden Journey is closed today for some maintenance work, as Orlando Amusement gave us a gentle reminder about this ride closure this morning:

If you are heading to Universal Orlando today, be aware that classes are canceled at Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey due to maintenance! Classes will resume tomorrow! – per twitter @OrlandoAmusmnt

But as mentioned above, the attraction will again allow students to enter their Wizarding classes starting June 9, which is only a day away.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey opened in 2010 when The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade opened its gates to the general public inside Islands of Adventure. The ride is also at Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Beijing.

It’s a motion-based dark ride located within Hogwarts Castle. Guests encounter all of their favorite Harry Potter characters from the films and journey through the castle, the forbidden forest, and other popular destinations within the Wizarding World.

