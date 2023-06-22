Gandalf in ‘Star Wars?’ Ahsoka Actress Compares Franchises, Teases “Wiser” Version of Her Character

As Ahsoka continues to gear up for its August release date on Disney+, its leading actress, Rosario Dawson, is making a surprising connection between her character’s Star Wars roots and a legendary wizard from a much different franchise: J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.

Ever since her debut in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) movie, Ahsoka Tano has become a fan-favorite addition to the galaxy far, far away. Although it took time to establish the character and her place within the greater story, showrunner Dave Filoni slowly created a tragic, emotional, and profoundly moving arc for the ex-Jedi over The Clone Wars’ seven-season run.

Being the former padawan of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, it’s not surprising that Ahsoka was one of the most powerful Force users in the galaxy, proving a worthy opponent to Darth Maul and even her old Master, Darth Vader, after the execution of Order 66 and the subsequent fall of the Jedi Order.

Now, Ahsoka is set to return to the Star Wars universe in her very own spinoff show, which lands on Disney+ in just a matter of weeks. Picking up shortly after the events of her appearance in The Mandalorian, the series will pick up on plot threads introduced in the animated Star Wars Rebels, bringing back Rosario Dawson as the live-action embodiment of the beloved character.

Check out the official teaser trailer for Ahsoka below:

Rounding out the cast are Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who play Rebels’ Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla, respectively. The series’ “big bad,” Grand Admiral Thrawn, will also make the jump to live-action in Ahsoka, where he’ll be played by Lars Mikkelsen.

There’s been a lot of chatter about what to expect from the upcoming show, but plot specifics are being kept tightly under wraps. However, recently, Dawson shared some interesting new details about the evolution of her character and how she’ll differ from previous iterations in Ahsoka.

Speaking with Total Film Magazine, Dawson suggested that a transformation is coming for her character in the new series. We got a hint of this metamorphosis the last time we saw Ahsoka in the Rebels finale, where she was seen wearing white robes rather than her usual blue/gray.

Having just spent a decent chunk of time in the liminal World Between Worlds after facing her former Master in Season 2 of Rebels, it’s not surprising that Ahsoka had a lot of time to sit and think, leaving her wiser, more reflective, and perhaps more in tune with the ways of the Force.

Because of this, Dave Filoni supposedly compared this version of Ahsoka to Gandalf, leading to “a lot of Gandalf references” on set. As fans of the franchise know, Gandalf the Grey is transformed after he dies in battle with a monstrous Balrog in the first Lord of the Rings novel. He returns as Gandalf the White about 20 days later, with increased power and broader knowledge. Of this, Dawson said:

We made a lot of Gandalf references. Ahsoka the Grey… And at the end of Rebels, you get to see her in white. There is this idea of her becoming wiser, more settled in herself, and kind of exploring herself and developing in a way that I think is really remarkable for someone of that level of prowess and skill and aptitude – that there are still places to reach towards. There’s still more wisdom.

Dawson’s comments may imply a similar arc for Ahsoka, which makes sense considering each of these characters’ journeys. Having spent so much time in the World Between Worlds, it’s likely that Ahsoka was able to connect more to the Living Force and her place within it.

Online rumors have also surfaced stating that Ahsoka will travel to alternate realities and different points in time, something that would clearly leave the ex-Jedi with an increased, almost godlike understanding of the universe. She could’ve likely picked up some other powers along the way, including Magick.

It’ll be interesting to see what precisely Filoni and Dawson mean by comparing Ahsoka to Gandalf. Still, regardless, it looks like we’re in for a mystical adventure through space in time when Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ on August 23.

What do you think of Rosario Dawson and Dave Filoni comparing Ahsoka’s arc to Gandalf’s? Share your thoughts in the comments below.