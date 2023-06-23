Forgotten ‘Indiana Jones’ Project Will Now Compete With ‘Spider-Man’

Indiana Jones might be one of the more iconic characters in pop culture, and now he will have to duke it out with Spider-Man on a different war front.

What type of war will Indy and Spidey fight in? The Console Wars. For some reason, Disney is in talks to make the long-awaited Indiana Jones project, an exclusive for Xbox, which would mean thousands, if not millions, of fans, won’t be able to experience a brand-new adventure with Indy.

Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) will be the final movie for the franchise, but Indiana Jones will still be seen in video games, at the very least. Ford might not voice the lines, and some other voice actor will replace him, but that doesn’t mean the game wouldn’t be worth checking out.

Unfortunately, Xbox is starting a Console War using Disney against PlayStation. Star Wars and Marvel have exclusive games on Playstation for fans, but if Xbox does the same with Indiana Jones, things might get ugly. Exclusivity for video games has always existed, but now it means that certain games like Indiana Jones and Star Wars will compete against each other for the different studios.

Disney is fine with this, and if fans aren’t careful, there may be more exclusive games than fans might realize, meaning that these types of experiences would require both consoles or else you won’t have a chance to play them. If you only care about Indiana Jones, an Xbox is all you need.

One fan shared how Disney reportedly changed their agreement to make the game exclusive and pointed out how this could be bad for fans in the long run:

“The agreement with Disney was later amended” HUGE NEWS, the Indiana Jones game is confirmed to be Xbox and PC exclusive, day one Game Pass. Given this and the KOTOR Remake, Lucasfilm and Disney clearly will do exclusivity for the right price…

It’s clear that Disney only wants to make as much profit as possible, but having exclusive games doesn’t do that. Disney might get paid more by the company to have the game be exclusive, but they don’t lose half of the sales, if not more, depending on what platform has the game. It’s a serious problem that might persist past Spider-Man and Wolverine for the PlayStation.

Exclusive games are starting to creep back into the spotlight, and that’s not good for fans who might want to experience the Indiana Jones game. They might need to get the right console just do it, which isn’t fun for anyone.

Do you think Disney should allow their video game titles to become exclusives? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!