Fans Get First Look at ‘Star Wars’ Legend, Carrie Fisher Stars in Final Movie

Carrie Fisher will be returning for one more role, shocking some fans with her return to the entertainment industry.

Every Star Wars fan remembers that Carrie Fisher passed away right before Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017). She did appear in the next movie, Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), using archive footage, but fans knew that was it. Princess Leia of Alderaan wasn’t going to appear in any more films. Or so we thought. One project with Carrie Fisher has been in development for over 6 years.

Fisher was one of the anchors of Star Wars. After starring in the Original Trilogy, the actress appeared in other movies as well. Still, her legacy with a galaxy far, far away couldn’t hide the fact that she always wanted to return for another movie.

George Lucas planned to make a sequel trilogy, but after his plans with Anakin Skywalker and the Prequel Trilogy weren’t received well, Lucas changed his mind. He wrote the scripts and offered them to Disney when he sold his beloved franchise.

Disney took the scripts and tossed them out for their idea of what to do next. Leia starred in the next trilogy and became a side character for most of the movie as other characters took the spotlight. Sadly, Fisher never got the considerable role that Abrams reportedly planned for her in The Rise of Skywalker.

The Sequel Trilogy is now another set of movies fans argue about, but Carrie Fisher will return for a different film in 2023. Wonderwell. The movie teased her performance with a first look at her character as the film has been announced to release digitally later this year:

First look at Carrie Fisher in her final movie WONDERWELL, releasing June 23 on Digital. pic.twitter.com/KhpU0PETR3 — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 14, 2023

Carrie Fisher was an icon for Star Wars fans, and it might not hurt to see how she did in Wonderwell. The actress finished filming weeks before she passed away, making it her final appearance in any movie. It will be bittersweet to see Carrie Fisher in a movie after getting a Hollywood Star not long ago. Here’s hoping Wonderwell is a nice sendoff for the actress.

Do you think Carrie Fisher's final movie will be worth watching?