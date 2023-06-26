Disneyland Cast Members Confront Man Over Repeated Rule Breaking

Amid reports of rising Theme Park violence and rampant line cutting, one group of Disney Cast Members bravely intervened as a Guest repeatedly broke the Disneyland rules.

Line cutting is a significant problem at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. As the cost of Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane rises, many Guests try to find free ways to reduce lengthy attraction wait times. While the occasional bathroom break mid-queue is understandable, Disneyland Resort fans are tired of big groups “catching up” with one person in their party at the front of the line.

Disney Cast Members are fed up, too. One, Reddit user u/hunnyycakes, worked with their fellow attraction employees to stop a Guest they witnessed repeatedly breaking Disneyland rules.

“I had a dad get to the front of my line, then step to the side and waited for his family of 5 more (that just walked through everyone because they were ‘catching up’ to him),” the Disney Cast Member recalled. “Of course they asked for 2 separate vehicles on my low capacity attraction when 1 would fit them all comfortably, and then the dad DIDN’T EVEN RIDE. He exited and I watched him walk to the next attraction and get in line, so his family could catch up to him there after.”

“I called the next attraction and told them what the dad was doing and they were able to stop him and talk to him,” they continued. “He thought there was absolutely nothing wrong with what he was doing.”

If you witness someone breaking the Disneyland rules, locate the nearest Disney Cast Member instead of intervening.

Have you witnessed another Guest punished for breaking Disneyland rules? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

