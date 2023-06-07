Disney World Pays off Guests Who Were Stuck on Ride Following Complaints

Guests trapped on the Disney Skyliner this week were reportedly compensated for the trouble of being stuck in a hot, enclosed space. The small gondolas serve as both a Walt Disney World ride and a mode of transportation between Resort hotels, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios – but they’re not comfortable for an extended stay! The cabins are kept cool by tinted windows and vents that allow outside air in but heat up quickly in the Central Florida sun when stopped.

Last month, Inside the Magic shared a video of two Guests stripping off clothes and panicking while trapped onboard the Disney Skyliner for 40 minutes. They were infuriated that Disney Cast Members only offered them bottles of water as compensation and refused to do anything when they complained after the event occurred.

“PSA: never take the Disney Skyliner,” the Guest wrote. “We were stuck on the Disney Skyliner for 40 minutes in a tiny unairconditoned, overly heated box high in the sky with no water! not shown here is me crying and the anxiety attack this gave us and all we got in return was a 12 ounce water and a ‘sorry’ when we finally made it to the ground.”

This week, another Disney Skyliner breakdown occurred. But this time, Disney Cast Members were ready to reward trapped Guests. Mason Parker (@biggiesmallnut) shared this video of themselves stuck in one of the Disney Skyliner gondolas for over an hour:

“We recieved gift cards and a water for over an hour being stuck,” Parker explained.

The Disney Skyliner is one of many modes of transportation at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can take the Monorail to EPCOT and Magic Kingdom; watercraft to EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom; or busses to all four Theme Parks and Disney Springs.

