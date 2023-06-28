Disney Warns Guests They’re Being Photographed in The Parks

in Disneyland Paris

Hundreds of Guests of all ages waiting in line for the return of Princess Pavilion at Disneyland Paris, a popular Disney Parks attraction

Credit: @Cave0fWonders on Twitter

Disney Guests are now being informed that they’re being photographed while they visit certain Disney Parks.

Guest posing beside Iron Man at Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris acting as if they were shutting down the land
Credit: Disneyland Paris

Few Disney Resorts are as beautiful as the Disneyland Paris Resort in Chessy, France. Equipped with an iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, this Resort tops the list for many in terms of overall aesthetic. Of course, the Resort’s second Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, is a whole other topic, but Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris remains a beautiful addition to Disney’s theme park collection.

The Resort has undergone significant change in recent times, with the biggest addition, Avengers Campus, opening in 2022.

However, things are also changing in terms of Disney Guest relations, with the Resort now warning Guests of a new protocol.

paris-castle
Credit: Disney

Guests visiting the Resort will now see legal notices placed around certain areas informing Guests their photo is being taken. When a Guest first scans their entrance ticket, a photo is taken of them.

This was most likely done to ensure tickets do not get lost or stolen, as we’ve seen several issues spring up at the Resort. It’s still interesting to see Disney warning Guests that they’re being photographed while they visit the Parks.

paris-strikes
Credit: @LoskLive

In other news, the Disneyland Paris Resort is currently engaged in a battle between it and its employees, with Cast Members going on strike for several weeks. This demonstration started earlier this year, with Cast Members waving flags and signs around inside the theme park.

As these public demonstrations continued, they got more and more intense, ultimately leading to Cast Members overtaking the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The situation has forced several aspects of the Disneyland Paris Resor to close, leaving Guests with a less-than-magical experience at the Parks. Because of this, Disney has offered Guests refunds for those visiting during the strikes.

Cast Members recently rejected a proposal from Disney, meaning this situation could continue for months.

