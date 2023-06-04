Disney Star Terminated for “Inappropriate Conduct” Speaks Out Against Company

The Walt Disney Company has been no stranger to controversy, especially over the last few months.

Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of a legal battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the dissolution of its Reedy Creek Improvement District. The district, which used to allow Disney to govern itself, was dissolved by the state of Florida following the company’s statement against the Parental Rights in Education bill in Florida. After DeSantis passed another bill to allow the state of Florida the power to inspect the Disney monorails, Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis. After that, DeSantis’s newly-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed a countersuit against the company.

But, the controversies don’t end with what’s happening at the theme parks. Disney has been at the receiving end of some serious budgeting issues. Both Disney Pixar and Walt Disney Animated Studios lost money with their latest animated films, and as a matter of fact, some of the losses the company has incurred have been bad enough that three rounds of layoffs have taken place.

Now, another controversy has come forward, this time from a displaced star who claims Disney “took everything” from them amid a termination that the company said was for “inappropriate conduct.”

British actor Hugo Speer recently shared his account of being “unfairly terminated” from an upcoming Disney spin-off television series. Speer, renowned for his role as Guy in the hit film 1997 film The Full Monty, had joined other cast members to reprise his character in a TV spinoff. However, his time on the production abruptly ended due to allegations of inappropriate conduct during filming in Manchester, England. Speer recently opened up to the UK’s Daily Mail, shedding light on the incident and expressing his belief in an unjust dismissal.

Speer said that he was terminated from his contract after a female runner came to his trailer and walked in. According to his recount, the runner knocked on the door but did not wait to enter. When she entered, Speer was naked. He hid himself behind the wardrobe and said that he didn’t think anything about the incident again, until about six days later.

That’s when Disney Executives approached Speer and told him that had been a couple of complaints, including some claiming that he had walked naked past his trailer door, and that he would be under investigation. The actor was kept away from the set while the investigation unfolded and, ultimately, he was terminated and written out of the series.

“It was tragi-comic, but they didn’t realise how badly affected I was. I went into massive, deep shock. As you can see, I’m still kind of there,” he said. “They’ve taken my job. They’ve taken my reputation. They’ve taken my money. They’ve taken my mental health.”

A Disney spokesperson released the following statement on the incident: “Last year, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of The Full Monty. As is policy, an independent investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect.”

At this time, no other updates on the incident have been given.