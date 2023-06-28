Disney Offers Free Tickets to “Disappointing” New Film

Disney sits at the helm of several mega franchises – but its latest installment has been met with less-than-glowing reviews.

Over 40 years since Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), the latest (and, apparently, final) film in the Indiana Jones franchise drops on June 30. The Harrison Ford-led Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) first premiered at Cannes Festival back in May, where it received mixed responses from critics. While Ford’s performance as Jones was praised, the general consensus is that the film is “perfectly fine” at best.

Dial of Destiny currently sits at 66% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, a 16% increase from earlier this month. However, those lukewarm first reviews haven’t helped set Dial of Destiny up for the best start at the box office. Deadline has projected a “disappointing” domestic opening of around $60 million, which is $40 million less than the $100.1 million opening scored by Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) and significantly lower than Disney’s most recent domestic opening hits, such as The Little Mermaid (2023)’s $117 million Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023)’s $118 million.

While we won’t know how successful Dial of Destiny is until it hits theaters, Disney is already amping up the promotion. Its latest tactic is to offer free Indiana Jones tickets to Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders – similar to its program launched at the start of June to promote The Little Mermaid.

On July 8 and July 9, those with an Infinity or Magic+ Annual Pass (plus one Guest) are invited to attend a French screening of Dial of Destiny. Screenings will be held at the Discoveryland Theater in Disneyland Park at 6 p.m. and 8.45 p.m. on both days, with a reservation not needed to enter the Park after 5 p.m.

For Annual Passholders who wish to attend a screening, free Indiana Jones tickets are now available on the Disneyland Paris Annual Passholder website.

Do you plan on seeing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters? Let us know if you’re excited (or not excited) for the film in the comments!