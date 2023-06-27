Another Disney Chris Gets Hollywood Treatment

It seems as though another Disney Chris is getting the Hollywood treatment.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt both have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Pratt in 2017 and Hemsworth in 2017. Both Chrises are best known for their roles in Marvel’s MCU, although both have stepped away from the studio culminating in the end of their time as Marvel superheroes.

Enter Chris Pine, who has re-entered mainstream pop culture over the last year with his roles in Don’t Worry Darling (2022), Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023), and now as the voice of King Magnifico in Disney’s upcoming animated film, Wish (2023). The movie is expected to be an homage to classic Disney stories, using a combination of 2D and 3D animation and a storyline that includes Disney’s “most formidable” villain in its history.

Pine’s resurgence to the mainstream within the last year has also caused some buzz about whether it will lead to the abandoned fourth Star Trek movie getting picked back up by Paramount, especially as Paramount’s current Trek line-up is doing so well. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though Pine will be heading back to the stars as Captain James T. Kirk anytime soon, but he is about to get a star of his own.

Chris Pine will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, alongside Gal Gadot, Michelle Yeoh, Christina Ricci, and Chadwick Boseman, who will receive his star posthumously. Mario Lopez, Eugene Levy, Toni Braxton, Gwen Stefani, and Dr. Dre are also among the list of dozens of other stars who will be receiving a star this coming year.

Carrie Fisher was recently honored posthumously for her various acting roles with her star received by her daughter, Billie Lourd. It’s an incredible lineup of stars set to be cemented forever in Hollywood fame and history.

