We The Kings, Boyz II Men, and MORE Coming to EPCOT

Get ready to rock out at EPCOT this summer and fall!

While the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is in full swing, EPCOT’s most anticipated festival is right around the corner. Starting July 27 through November 18, EPCOT will hold its annual International Food & Wine Festival. The fan-favorite event is a celebration of culinary masterworks from around the world, with dozens of food booths featuring international fare, as well as delicious drinks, cooking demonstrations, and more.

One of the other features of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is the Eat to the Beat concert series, which is held in the America Gardens Theater in the World Showcase. This concert series celebrates both local groups and internationally known superstars playing free concerts in EPCOT, so you can dine and jam out at the same time!

Today, Disney released the full lineup of announced artists, with local bands planned to take the stage Tuesday-Thursday. Eat to the Beat fans will recognize familiar favorites like Hanson and Joey Fatone, as well as newcomers like The Bacon Brothers and For King & Country. Check out the full lineup below to see when your favorite artist will be playing.

July 28-29 – Orianthi (NEW)

July 30-31 – For King & Country (NEW)

August 4-5 – Southern Avenue

August 6-7 – Tiffany

August 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart

August 13-14 – The Bacon Brothers (NEW)

August 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends

August 25-26 – Ayron Jones (NEW)

August 27-28 – Phillip Phillips (NEW)

September 1-2 – Baha Men

September 3-4 – MercyMe

September 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.

September 10-11 – Tobymac

September 15 – Celebrity Latin Talent

September 16 – Celebrity Latin Talent

September 17-18 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido (NEW)

September 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles

September 24-25 – 98 °

September 29 – October 2 – Boyz II Men

October 6-7 – Mark Wills

October 8-9 – Sugar Ray

October 13-14 – Hoobastank

October 15-16 – Air Supply

October 20-21 – Taylor Dayne

October 22-23 – Billy Ocean

October 27-30 – Hanson

November 3-4 – We The Kings (NEW)

November 5-6 – Sheila E.

November 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

November 12-13 – 38 Special

Be mindful that in order to experience the concerts at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Guests must have both valid park admission and a park reservation if they’d like to enter EPCOT before Park Hopping hours begin. Seating for Eat to the Beat is first come, first serve, so make sure to get there early to guarantee a seat!

If you’d like a guaranteed seat for your favorite artist, you can book an Eat to the Beat Dining Package starting July 6. This package comes with a table-service meal and reserved seating for that day’s concert. Stay tuned to Walt Disney World’s website for more updates on this package.