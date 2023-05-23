Walt Disney World Facing Closure This June

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Cinderella Castle

Credit: Reader's Digest

The Disney Parks are one of the most popular spots for summer vacation, and both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are the birthplace of millions of memories for generations of fans. Fun in the sun is only highlighted by the magic Mickey and all his friends bring. That being said, recent safety concerns could change operations in Orlando.

Walt Disney World in the rain resized
Credit: Disney

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most profitable and popular features in the state of Florida, but it’s also right in the middle of prime hurricane territory. As evidenced by Hurricane Ian, not even the might of the Magic Kingdom can withstand flooding and gale-force winds.

Hurricane Season Threatens Disney World

hurricane
Credit: ITM

According to the Orlando Sentinel, hurricane season officially runs from June 1-November 30, and the destruction left in a hurricane’s wake can be absolutely devastating. Last season brought about staggering losses, both financial and structural to Disney and the rest of central Florida. Should they really risk the same outcome this year?

Related: A Complete Guide to Disney’s Hollywood Studios Dining

Disney’s last prolonged closure was during the COVID-19 Pandemic, an event that everyone is still on the mend from, and that was not without a tumultuous aftermath. It’s highly illogical and unrealistic to expect Disney to close their gates for an entire season, but further actions might be taken to prevent a repeat of last year.

hurricane disney world
Credit: ITM

Although the Disney World Parks already have a lengthy hurricane protocol in accordance with the National Hurricane Center, it might be more safe and beneficial to introduce closing periods before and after a tropical storm event. Naturally, proper regulations would have to be decided and enforced, but surely the safety of Guests and Cast Members should be the top priority.

Related: A Can’t Miss Animal Kingdom List for Your Park Day – Inside the Magic

While storms have been charted and predicted, the updated closure policy post-Hurricane-Ian is entirely speculative. Until the season officially starts, we won’t really know what Disney plans to do in regards to better preparedness. That in mind, visions of a flooded EPCOT should be enough to get some Imagineers planning.

Could Disney enforce more hurricane restrictions? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

Tagged:Disney ParksOrlandoWalt Disney World

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!