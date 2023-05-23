Walt Disney World Facing Closure This June

The Disney Parks are one of the most popular spots for summer vacation, and both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are the birthplace of millions of memories for generations of fans. Fun in the sun is only highlighted by the magic Mickey and all his friends bring. That being said, recent safety concerns could change operations in Orlando.

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most profitable and popular features in the state of Florida, but it’s also right in the middle of prime hurricane territory. As evidenced by Hurricane Ian, not even the might of the Magic Kingdom can withstand flooding and gale-force winds.

Hurricane Season Threatens Disney World

According to the Orlando Sentinel, hurricane season officially runs from June 1-November 30, and the destruction left in a hurricane’s wake can be absolutely devastating. Last season brought about staggering losses, both financial and structural to Disney and the rest of central Florida. Should they really risk the same outcome this year?

Disney’s last prolonged closure was during the COVID-19 Pandemic, an event that everyone is still on the mend from, and that was not without a tumultuous aftermath. It’s highly illogical and unrealistic to expect Disney to close their gates for an entire season, but further actions might be taken to prevent a repeat of last year.

Although the Disney World Parks already have a lengthy hurricane protocol in accordance with the National Hurricane Center, it might be more safe and beneficial to introduce closing periods before and after a tropical storm event. Naturally, proper regulations would have to be decided and enforced, but surely the safety of Guests and Cast Members should be the top priority.

While storms have been charted and predicted, the updated closure policy post-Hurricane-Ian is entirely speculative. Until the season officially starts, we won’t really know what Disney plans to do in regards to better preparedness. That in mind, visions of a flooded EPCOT should be enough to get some Imagineers planning.

Could Disney enforce more hurricane restrictions? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!