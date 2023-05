Disney’s new remake of The Little Mermaid has been in and out of controversy since it was first announced. From the casting of Halle Bailey to the general stigma associated with the studio’s live-action adaptations, the reviews have been mixed from the beginning.

That being said, it seems things are starting to simmer as we count down the days until the film premieres. The new Ariel has become more accepted and even been praised by Jodie Benson herself, and it appears that it does indeed have a fanbase. That’s all well and good for Ariel and Eric, but what about our new Ursula?

Ursula: Poor, Unfortunate, Soul-Less

While Ariel definitely has her fans, not everyone is going to be watching for the titular little mermaid. Sometimes, the villain is ten times more fun, and Ursula definitely has a larger following. That said, how does her transition to live-action compare?

@ursulyeero’s Tiktok above essentially spoils/gives away Melissa McCarthy’s performance as the singing sea witch with a new rendition of “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” While certainly not the only time we’ll see her in the upcoming film, it feels like her iconic moment has been revealed a bit too prematurely.

Additionally, the comments are beginning to turn and tumble into mixed territory again. Some are calling the performance “soul-less,” while others are stating that McCarthy was “born to play Ursula.” Either way, it feels like this came out way to early, and now it’s causing fans to form their opinions without seeing the rest of the film.

Melissa McCarthy is indeed a different flavor from the Ursula we’re used to, and it’s honestly hard to compete with the late Pat Carroll. However, does this speak for the rest of the movie? Probably not.

Her iconic song is only a portion of her performance, and it definitely takes more than a brassy Broadway number to turn the tides. Until we see her grow to kaiju size with Triton’s trident in hand, we can’t exactly make the best call. It might be a heavy spoiler to some, but the clip above shouldn’t keep fans from seeing the film if they still want to be part of its world.

