Michelle Yeoh Says “There’s No Sequel” to Her Best Film

No one can deny that Michelle Yeoh is having quite a fantastic couple of years. She has starred in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and led the way in the spinoff for The Witcher, Blood Origin. She is also set to return to the Disney umbrella by appearing in American Born Chinese on Disney+. To top things off, she also landed a Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, the film she was questioned about in relation to it receiving a sequel.

Related: Early Reviews Suggest ‘American Born Chinese’ Will Be a Hit for Disney+

Everything Everywhere All At One practically swept the Academy Awards this past year, bringing in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and more. The film blended the idea of a Multiverse in a refreshing way. It also incorporated generational trauma and the burden placed on those with immigrant parents in a way that spoke to audiences and critics alike.

It was a film that no one saw coming, leading to Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan landing their first Academy Awards, which was exceptional. Naturally, Yeoh has been asked plenty about the film and if there is a possibility that the world would ever see a sequel. The actress spoke to Variety at Cannes, revealing her true feelings about continuing the story.

Michelle Yeoh Shuts Down Sequel

Though the typical nature of studios is to attempt to recapture the same magic from a film that shocks everyone, Everything Everywhere All At Once is a film that could likely never be replicated. Michelle Yeoh echoed that same feeling in her statement to Variety.

According to Yeoh, “There are mega films that suffer terrible losses, yet they still go and keep doing the same thing. It’s the studios thinking that’s their comfort zone: these movies, the budgets get bigger, and they feel more violence, the more CGI will make it better – but the truth of the matter is it’s not. It’s really storytelling. In Everything Everywhere All At Once, although we traveled the multi-verses, the main theme was love. There is no sequel. We would just be doing the same thing.”

Though Yeoh is having a career couple of years, and the world wants to see her in far more roles, trying to repeat the magic of Everything Everywhere All At Once would just be a foolhardy task. Granted, writer and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert could have a different idea about continuing the story, though they would likely have to do so without Yeoh’s involvement.

The funny thing about a Multiverse is that many interweaving storylines can be followed in a future film like a spinoff, but there would be no reason to try and replicate the mainline story. Honestly, we would love to see Deirdre Beaubeirdre in a spinoff film. That is the character Jamie Lee Curtis portrayed and the role leading to her winning her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Still, despite the film’s massive success, there are stories that should just be left alone. Everything Everywhere All At Once is one of them.

Would you want Michelle Yeoh to return for an Everything Everywhere All At Once sequel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!