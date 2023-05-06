Legendary Disney Attraction Breaks Down, First Time in 50 Years

Walt Disney World is home to some fantastic attractions. Some are new, while others are old – 50 years old. Liberty Square Riverboat is an iconic experience that Guests can enjoy inside Magic Kingdom. The mighty Liberty Belle has been taking Guests up and down the Rivers of America since 1973.

The attraction has been around for 50 years, since 1973, and has never had issues other than a minor refurbishment in the early 00s. But today marks a huge first for this historical Disney attraction following an incident with its most popular riverboat.

Liberty Square Riverboat at Magic Kingdom

Liberty Square Riverboat at Magic Kingdom is an attraction located in Liberty Square—Guests who ride the attraction experience getting on an authentic steamboat that has been refurbished for the ride.

Guests can cruise the scenic Rivers of America aboard an authentic steam-powered paddle wheeler. You can experience the Wild Frontier and check out the River’s Edge – all while boarding the Liberty Belle, the attractions’ icon 47-foot tall historical reproduction of the vessels that ferried people up and down the mighty Mississippi River.

Related: Disney World Makes Huge Change to Dining Reservations

Liberty Belle Down for the Count

Earlier today, it was reported by Guests who were at the attraction or a least around the interest that the iconic and historical Liberty Belle had broken down.

Sooo…. The liberty belle has broken down. That’s a first. pic.twitter.com/vm4GS2V3UA — Vinny (@vinbel12) May 6, 2023

Related: Do You Know All the Current Magic Kingdom Attractions?

This is the first time in its 50 years of operating that the Liberty Belle has broken down. There was another riverboat stopped dead in the water with the minor stopping of the riverboat in August of 2022, but that did not warrant an evacuation, nor was it at Disney World, but rather at Disneyland Resort.

As mentioned above, the only time the riverboat ever had any issues was in the early 00s, when the ride was refurbished between 2005 and 2006.

Liberty Belle is a riverboat that was second to be placed for service for Rivers of America on May 20, 1973.

It used to be the Richard F. Irvine before turning into Liberty Belle after a complete refurbishment in 1996.

In 2018, the popular riverboat had a complete overhaul with a new boiler.

No other reports have come out regarding the evacuation to get everyone safely off the riverboat. Still, as the day continues and more information is released, I will surely update this article for the latest news.