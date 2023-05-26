‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed By Lionsgate

Many people worldwide want to see Keanu Reeves return as John Wick, and they will all be given that chance, as Lionsgate has confirmed that John Wick 5 is in early development.

During an earnings call, the studio stated that the world of assassins would be further expanded, with the man himself being a regular fixture. However, during this big reveal, the studio also revealed the fifth installment of the mainline series would be happening along with the already planned spinoffs. According to Lionsgate group chair member Joe Drake:

“What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We’re in development on three others, including five and including the television series, The Continental, which will be airing soon. We’re building out the world and when that five movie comes, it will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick.”

The spinoff prequel film Ballerina had already been confirmed for a 2024 release, with Reeves returning as the world’s most dangerous assassin. The timeline of Ballerina takes place between the third and fourth John Wick films, so it makes sense that he would presumably teach Ana de Armas’s character the finer tactics of being a world-class assassin.

The Continental is also a prequel series that shows how Winston became the head of the New York chapter of the Assassin organization. However, it takes place years before the John Wick movies, so we doubt Keanu Reeves would appear in that show.

Despite that spinoff and Ballerina, Lionsgate is moving forward with the fifth installment. We imagine Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are joining together again for the fifth film. Oddly, they both stated they were “taking a break” from the character. However, Stahelski also indicated that it would be up to Lionsgate to move forward with another film, at least pushing them into making another.

It was also revealed that Stahelski and Keanu Reeves would travel to Japan and hammer out the story ideas for a fifth film over some whiskey. We imagine that has garnered some good results now that the fifth film is confirmed to be in early development.

Though Reeves might have wanted to take a break, he is still a dedicated actor, so it’s great news that he will return as John Wick. John Wick Chapter 4 has made over $363 million at the worldwide box office, pushing the whole franchise past $1 billion globally. This could be a huge reason Lionsgate has confirmed the sequel’s release. Sometimes you have to give the audience what it wants. What it wants is more Wick.

