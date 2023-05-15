James Gunn Slams “Lying” and “Hurtful” DC Fan Account

James Gunn has finally stepped in to shut down months of false rumors and theories about DC’s upcoming projects.

With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023) – the writer and director’s last Marvel project – fans are turning their attention to his next big superhero release: Superman: Legacy. Gunn’s first film as co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios is set to delve into Clark Kent’s early years in Metropolis while also rebooting DC’s superhero franchise.

As with any big superhero project, rumors have been rife on Twitter about what audiences can expect from Superman: Legacy and beyond. Gunn has already shut down stories on several theorized actors in the running for the role of Superman, and recently slammed an updates account sharing repeated lies.

It started when the Twitter account DCU Leaks claimed about Margot Robbie will no longer portray Harley Quinn in the DC universe. The user – who only has 165 followers – wrote that Gunn had deleted tweets about potentially working with her after finding out she was joining the MCU.

Margot Robbie is no longer Harley Quinn moving forward. The DCU will have a different actress as Harley Quinn.@JamesGunn deleted his tweet about potentially working with Robbie again after he found out she had signed to join the MCU. Her contract states no more DCU projects. pic.twitter.com/twpsLA6Fv9 — DCU Leaks (@DCULeaks) May 1, 2023

Gunn took notice of the post and confronted the account about its constant spread of misinformation. He pointed out that such lies – especially when involving people he cares about – can be hurtful.

“Dude, why do you just keep posting lies?” Gunn wrote. “Sometimes they’re just stupid made up stuff. But other times, making up bullshit like this about people I care about, can be hurtful. Maybe you’re having a difficult time in life & lying for attention is how you get solace. But please find a better way.”

The user replied, with his response seemingly confirming that he had made up rumors about DC Studios in the past.

“I’ll do better,” they tweeted. “And by sometimes, does that mean you found SOME of my lies okay.”

Dude, why do you just keep posting lies? Sometimes they’re just stupid made up stuff. But other times, making up bullshit like this about people I care about, can be hurtful. Maybe you’re having a difficult time in life & lying for attention is how you get solace. But please find… — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 14, 2023

Gunn clarified that he doesn’t condone any form of lying – but he distinguished between harmless falsehoods and those that can potentially cause harm. “I don’t think any lying is ok. I’m just demarcating the difference between stupid lies and potentially harmful ones.”

These kinds of rumors are commonplace when it comes to big movies, but Superman: Legacy seems to be spawning more than usual. A few months ago, the hot story on Twitter was that Logan Lerman – best known for playing Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) – was the top contender for the role of Clark Kent, something Gunn swiftly denied. In fact, Gunn stepped in again over the weekend to confirm that only one actor has been cast in the film so far. Basically, unless it comes from Gunn himself, it’s best to take rumors about DC’s new era with a grain of salt.