Guest Creates Heartwarming Magical Moment for Fan-Favorite Disney Character

The Goofy movies were a staple of Disney kids growing up in the late ’90s and early 2000s. The movies featured Mickey’s friend Goofy and his son, Max, and were sequels to the 1992 animated series, Goof Troop.

A Goofy Movie came out in 1995 and focused on a road trip that Goofy takes Max on. While the story is about the relationship between the two and family bonding, it introduced Disney fans to perhaps the most underrated character, Powerline. In the film, Powerline is a mega-star and Max’s favorite singer. He impersonates the artist while hijacking a school assembly and tries to win the affection of his crush Roxanne by telling her that Goofy is friends with him and they have tickets to the concert. During the road trip, Max and Goofy eventually do end up at the concert and do the famous “perfect cast” dance with Powerline himself.

The film has two original songs credited to Powerline, sung by Tevin Campbell, and Powerline has become one of the most beloved and underrepresented Disney characters. For years, fans have called for the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith to be converted into a Powerline-themed ride. During last year’s Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, Max debuted in a Powerline costume which received a ton of attention from fans online. Guests can now catch Powerline Max on a regular basis at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

In a video posted to TikTok, @disneyfoodiern shares a heartwarming interaction between her and Max. In the video, she gives Max a Powerline concert ticket she found from an Etsy shop and his reaction is everything!

Once he realizes what it is, the excitement and disbelief is clear in his gestures and reaction. The comments under the video are full of positivity, praising the creator for making a magical moment for Max and wishing that Disney would create a more permanent Powerline attraction or show.

A little kindness and creativity can go a long way, even when directed back at Cast Members and character performers. While seeing Max in his Powerline costume is exciting for fans, it definitely meant a lot to him to be recognized in such a meaningful way.

Have you ever created a magical moment for a Disney Cast Member? Share your experience in the comments below!