Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda, Will Crash Google in May the 4th Easter Egg

It is officially May the 4th, known as Star Wars Day. It is a day of celebration for the entirety of the Star Wars franchise, which means Lucasfilm is up to its usual antics of creating unique things, and sometimes hidden things, for fans to enjoy. One of those hidden things is an easter egg that Google has created. Typing in “Grogu” or “Baby Yoda” in Google’s search bar will showcase an animated version of the character in the lower right corner. Clicking on the fan-favorite miscreant will activate his mischief, as Grogu will use the Force to disrupt the entire page until he crashes it completely.

Google is often involved in themes for the seasons changing and huge world events. We would argue that this Grogu stunt is one of the most inventive that Google has ever put together. For those willing to allow themselves a few minutes of clicking Grogu in the bottom right corner, he will cutely dismantle the entire page. One by one, he begins to pull down the search results with his own name in it. We would have loved a chance for him to repeatedly push his “yes” button, but this is certainly a great way to celebrate.

Grogu exploded into the world in 2019 when Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian series became the flagship series for the Disney+ app launch. The series explored a different take on Star Wars than had ever been done. Though Mandalorians were featured in The Clone Wars, this was the first time we got a first-hand experience of their plight.

Within the first two episodes, the world was introduced to Din Djarin, and with him came the creature everyone dubbed Baby Yoda. Eventually, we would learn that he is a Force-sensitive youngling being trained, and his name is Grogu. Little by little, we learned more about the creature, including his fondness for trouble.

It was until the third season that Grogu was finally given a chance to communicate, albeit with the usage of the former IG-11 droid. A button indicating “yes” or “no” is all that he has managed to communicate so far, but it has been enough to captivate the world plenty.

Grogu has arguably become the most beloved sidekick the franchise has ever seen, beating out the beloved droids R2-D2, C3PO, and Chewbacca. His cute and childlike demeanor has made him one of the best-created characters in Star Wars history.

For those willing to allow his cuteness and disruption to take over, head to Google and type in his name.

Are you celebrating Grogu on May the 4th? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!