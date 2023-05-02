Fans Weigh In: THIS Is the Best Disney World Song

The best Disney song is a hotly debated topic. Hundreds of iconic songs have been written for Disney films that have stood the test of time and have been passed down from generation to generation. They’re cherished for their beautiful melodies and lyrics and their impeccable storytelling and will remain in our hearts forever.

However, we’re not talking about Disney films here. Let’s talk about Walt Disney World.

Many casual fans overlook the fact that there are also a lot of songs written specifically for Walt Disney World. Whether they’re written for attractions, shows, parades, or just for area music, there’s likely to be at least one song you find yourself humming even weeks after your Walt Disney World vacation. Recently, Disney Parks fans took to Reddit to discuss what they think the best song written for Walt Disney World is – and some of their answers may surprise you!

One Little Spark

This classic tune will speak to any EPCOT lover’s heart. “One Little Spark” is the iconic song from Journey Into Imagination and most of its iterations (save for the much-hated Journey Into YOUR Imagination). Of all the versions, though, fans favor the original by the famous Sherman Brothers. u/evelynndeavor said, “I wish I was joking when I say that One Little Spark is my all-time top-played track on Spotify. No, I do not have children. No, I have no regrets.”

SpectroMagic Theme

Grab some tissues if you plan on listening to this one. Disney fans mourn the loss of the beloved nighttime parade SpectroMagic for not only its spectacle and wonder but for its beautiful soundtrack. The theme is iconic if not a little underrated, and brings back fond memories of watching an illuminated Mickey Mouse parade down Main Street, U.S.A. “That fanfare was the soundtrack to my childhood,” says u/CyanManta.

Happily Ever After

If the reaction to its triumphant return is any indication, you know exactly how Disney fans feel about Happily Ever After. This wondrous nighttime spectacular is not only one of the best that Disney has ever created but has one of the best songs. The original tune, sung by Jordan Fisher and Angie Keilhaur, reminds us that we all have the courage to fly and is the perfect way to end a day at the Magic Kingdom.

There’s a Great, Big, Beautiful Tomorrow

How could we leave out this Disney Parks classic? This theme tune for Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress was technically written for the World’s Fair, not Walt Disney World, but we just have to count it. While it’s not as bombastic or epic as say, “Happily Ever After,” it encapsulates Walt’s dream for his Parks – that they will always keep moving forward and the only thing more beautiful than today is tomorrow!

Grim Grinning Ghosts

Could a spooky song about ghosts really rank against juggernauts like “One Little Spark” and “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow”? If it’s this song, definitely. This classic tune from the Haunted Mansion perfectly encompasses the attraction and has stood the test of time, leaving Guests humming it for weeks to come and inviting them to hurry back… hurry ba-ack…

We Go On

This one will leave EPCOT nostalgists reaching for a box of tissues. This was the theme from EPCOT’s IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth, and was originally penned for the Walt Disney World Millennium Celebration, but the show was so popular it lasted for twenty years after. “We Go On” celebrates the world coming together in hopes for the future and was a beautiful testament to the message of EPCOT.

What’s your favorite Walt Disney World song? Let us know in the comments!