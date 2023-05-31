Can She-Hulk win big at the Emmys?

Under the leadership of President Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios has cu;tivated the immensely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for over a decade, leading to Marvel Entertainment acquired by The Walt Disney for a staggering $4 billion. The introduction of the iconic character Tony Stark, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., in the 2008 blockbuster film Iron Man marked a significant milestone. The release of The Avengers in 2012 solidified the original six Avengers as modern legends. However, the grand narrative known as the Infinity Saga concluded in Phase Three with the unforgettable films Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), directed by the esteemed Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo.

The panned Marvel series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) is a series written and created by Jessica Gao, with direction by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. Tatiana Maslany, a newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, takes on the role of Jennifer Walters, a defense attorney who undergoes a transformative change into She-Hulk following an extraordinary accident involving her cousin Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, portrayed by Avenger Mark Ruffalo.

In addition to its comedic tone, the lawyer-themed show incorporated familiar Marvel Studios characters, including Wong portrayed by Benedict Wong and Emil Blonsky, also known as the Abomination, portrayed by Tim Roth. Joining Jennifer Walters are Nikki Ramos played by Ginger Gonzaga and Mallory Brook played by Renée Elise Goldsberry, providing support in her legal endeavors. Adding to the mix, social media influencer Titania, portrayed by Jameela Jamil, presented a unique challenge for the newly-transformed superhero. Charlie Cox also returned to the MCU as Daredevil/Matt Murdock for the first time since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and his own fan-favorite solo Netflix Marvel series, Daredevil (2015) — in preparation for the incoming soft reboot, Daredevil: Born Again.

It was lambasted from the get-go by groups who felt like Marvel Studios was becoming the “M-She-U” or “becoming woke” by introducing more female superheroes into the mix. However, once the anticipated show debuted on Disney+, the narrative turned to dislike for the show’s confused direction and messy writing, as well as several “cringe-y” moments that went viral — namely the heavily criticized CGI quality, She-Hulk twerking with Cardi B, and the K.E.V.I.N. supercomputer “AI” that was meant to be a tongue-in-cheek meta jibe at the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios machine in a similar vein to the Deadpool film series.

But recently, the show has been under fire again — this time for even attempting to campaign for the Emmy Awards.

She-Hulk‘s Emmy campaign, and the backlash

When The Direct reported on Disney’s She-Hulk For Your Consideration campaign aiming for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Charlie Cox — members of the public quickly took to social media to express their disdain.

Not a single tweet in support can even be seen on Twitter, with users like Jon Ortolaza commenting on the announcement with a much-liked statement that “this show deserves absolutely nothing”, alongside a GIF of The Office‘s Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) walking away with a disdainful expression:

With all due respect, this show deserves absolutely nothing. pic.twitter.com/uQQsCO6RSt — Jon Ortolaza (@Jon_Ortolaza) May 31, 2023

Others chimed in, like @SladeWilson1416, who brought up that it wasn’t just “terrible writing and CGI”

You know what? I hate this show with all my heart for the terrible writing, CGI and awful disservice it did to every single character, but it did ONE, literally ONE, thing right, it said that no matter how garbage the product is, people will watch it anyway… — Mr Slade (@SladeWilson1416) May 31, 2023

Meanwhile, others like @Transmental23 simply don’t think She-Hulk holds up as well as other Marvel shows, such as Marvel Studios Special Presentation one-off, Werewolf By Night:

Me if She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wins any awards but Werewolf by Night doesn’t get anything: pic.twitter.com/22GVK3zDPi — Johnny T- Seen Hypnotic! No review in bio. (@Transmental23) May 31, 2023

There were some that came to the show’s defense, however — user Lispy Lizard for example commended Tatiana Maslany and Charlie Cox for being “amazing” in the show regardless, and hope that “they’re recognized for that”:

Makes sense. Tatiana and Charlie were amazing in this. Hope they’re recognized for that. — Lispy Lizard (@LLispyLizard) May 31, 2023

Overall it definitely seems that public sentiment towards this show leans on the derisive and negative side — though the comedy does seem to have its fans and appreciators. Perhaps Marvel can hope that the Emmy Awards feel the same way.

What do you think about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trying to get nominated at the Emmys? Do you agree with the haters? Share your thoughts in the comments below!