Fans Find ‘She-Hulk’ Emmy Campaign Absolutely Hilarious

Posted on by Averyl Fong
Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk roaring in She-Hulk Attorney at Law

Credit: Marvel Studios

Can She-Hulk win big at the Emmys?

Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Under the leadership of President Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios has cu;tivated the immensely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for over a decade, leading to Marvel Entertainment acquired by The Walt Disney for a staggering $4 billion. The introduction of the iconic character Tony Stark, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., in the 2008 blockbuster film Iron Man marked a significant milestone. The release of The Avengers in 2012 solidified the original six Avengers as modern legends. However, the grand narrative known as the Infinity Saga concluded in Phase Three with the unforgettable films Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), directed by the esteemed Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo.

Avengers Characters fight in New York
Credit: Marvel Studios

The panned Marvel series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) is a series written and created by Jessica Gao, with direction by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. Tatiana Maslany, a newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, takes on the role of Jennifer Walters, a defense attorney who undergoes a transformative change into She-Hulk following an extraordinary accident involving her cousin Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, portrayed by Avenger Mark Ruffalo.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) with hands on face, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Megan Thee Stallion, edit
Credit: Marvel Studios, 20th Century Studios/Fox

In addition to its comedic tone, the lawyer-themed show incorporated familiar Marvel Studios characters, including Wong portrayed by Benedict Wong and Emil Blonsky, also known as the Abomination, portrayed by Tim Roth. Joining Jennifer Walters are Nikki Ramos played by Ginger Gonzaga and Mallory Brook played by Renée Elise Goldsberry, providing support in her legal endeavors. Adding to the mix, social media influencer Titania, portrayed by Jameela Jamil, presented a unique challenge for the newly-transformed superhero. Charlie Cox also returned to the MCU as Daredevil/Matt Murdock for the first time since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and his own fan-favorite solo Netflix Marvel series, Daredevil (2015) — in preparation for the incoming soft reboot, Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil (L) and Jennifer Walters (R)
Credit: Marvel Studios

It was lambasted from the get-go by groups who felt like Marvel Studios was becoming the “M-She-U” or “becoming woke” by introducing more female superheroes into the mix. However, once the anticipated show debuted on Disney+, the narrative turned to dislike for the show’s confused direction and messy writing, as well as several “cringe-y” moments that went viral — namely the heavily criticized CGI quality, She-Hulk twerking with Cardi B, and the K.E.V.I.N. supercomputer “AI” that was meant to be a tongue-in-cheek meta jibe at the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios machine in a similar vein to the Deadpool film series.

But recently, the show has been under fire again — this time for even attempting to campaign for the Emmy Awards.

She-Hulk walking to the Gala
Credit: Marvel Studios

She-Hulk‘s Emmy campaign, and the backlash

When The Direct reported on Disney’s She-Hulk For Your Consideration campaign aiming for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Charlie Cox — members of the public quickly took to social media to express their disdain.

Charlie Cox as Daredevil in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Credit: Marvel Studios

Not a single tweet in support can even be seen on Twitter, with users like Jon Ortolaza commenting on the announcement with a much-liked statement that “this show deserves absolutely nothing”, alongside a GIF of The Office‘s Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) walking away with a disdainful expression:

Others chimed in, like @SladeWilson1416, who brought up that it wasn’t just “terrible writing and CGI”

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk
Credit: Marvel Studios

Meanwhile, others like @Transmental23 simply don’t think She-Hulk holds up as well as other Marvel shows, such as Marvel Studios Special Presentation one-off, Werewolf By Night:

There were some that came to the show’s defense, however — user Lispy Lizard for example commended Tatiana Maslany and Charlie Cox for being “amazing” in the show regardless, and hope that “they’re recognized for that”:

Overall it definitely seems that public sentiment towards this show leans on the derisive and negative side — though the comedy does seem to have its fans and appreciators. Perhaps Marvel can hope that the Emmy Awards feel the same way.

What do you think about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trying to get nominated at the Emmys? Do you agree with the haters? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

