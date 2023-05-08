Famous Singer Weeps at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Featuring Her Song

One of the most important aspects of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how important music is to the team and conveys emotional moments during the films. That is evident in the third film, as music becomes something far more to the team. Naturally, James Gunn did a spectacular job picking the songs for the final chapter of his universe. Even more is the last song of the film, which caused the singer of that song to weep openly, in a touching moment she shared to her TikTok.

Interestingly, the songs cultivated for the soundtracks for each movie have been hits from practically every decade since the 1960s. Those songs have gone on to achieve #1 status or have climbed the charts, making the Guardians of the Galaxy films transcend just being normal films.

For instance, the soundtrack for the Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) movie hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2014. The soundtrack features hits like “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone and “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Suede.

The purpose of music being essential to James Gunn was implanted so that the characters also feel the importance of music and how it connects us. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) uses music to bring his team together, and it connects to his memories of being a child on Earth. That music also helps him to create a relationship with Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Music in Guardians of the Galaxy has become just as important as the story itself, and the third film incorporated music to showcase a change of sorts. The change at the film’s end is echoed in its final track, “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence + The Machine. Florence Welch, the group’s lead singer, posted a touching video to her TikTok showcasing her openly weeping at her song being involved in the film.

@florence So I cried all the way through this movie but when the The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to Dog Days I really lost it. Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened ♥️ x ♬ Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

Her caption is enough to get the waterworks going, as Welch stated, “So I cried all the way through this movie, but when The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to Dog Days, I really lost it. Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero-obsessed little girl in me can’t believe this happened.”

We are already reading for our tissues watching Florence Welch wiping her tears away. This touching moment goes well with what happens in the third film, which we will not spoil. For those who have seen it, you know what happens and why this song fits so perfectly. We hope everyone feels the way Welch does witnessing this moment and thank her for writing such a beautiful song.

