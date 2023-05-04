Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Show Gets Exciting Release Update

After months of speculation, Disney+’s highly-anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians might have finally received an official release window.

The beloved Percy Jackson franchise is getting a much-needed second chance in Disney+’s upcoming series, based on author Rick Riordan’s ultra-popular juvenile/YA fiction series of the same name.

Famously, the books were adapted to the big screen to mixed reviews with 2010’s Percy Jackson And The Lightning Thief and again in 2013 with the extremely divisive Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

This time, Riordan will have more creative control over the story, hopefully resulting in a more faithful adaptation of the source material. Now taking the form of a TV show, it sees Walker Scobell leading the cast as the new Percy Jackson, along with Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, who play Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively.

Season 1 has already been confirmed to feature eight episodes, with a second season potentially on the horizon. With seven books to pull inspiration from, there’s undoubtedly room for Disney’s Percy Jackson to grow.

During last year’s D23 event, Disney+ showcased its first footage from the series, which shows the eponymous hero arriving at Camp Half-Blood, along with multiple campers wearing Greek armor. Check out the official teaser below:

Any updates or news surrounding Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been relatively stagnant in recent months, though the show is said to be deep into post-production.

But now, it seems like the series has officially received a release date window directly from one of its stars.

Simhadri, who portrays Grover, took to social media to share a new image confirming the show’s Disney+ release date will be in 2024. The picture came from a Boston promotional event for Rick Riordan’s upcoming book, The Sun and the Star:

This release update is particularly exciting, considering Riordan initially speculated that Percy Jackson could premiere sometime in 2023. However, this idea was quickly shot down, as the author mentioned that the most likely release date would be 2024 due to other factors that need to be considered, such as the studio’s release schedule and the show’s “complicated” special effects.

While we have yet to receive an exact release date, this is surely a welcome update for fans eager to see the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series after years of consistent updates, passionate comments, and endless hype from its cast and crew.

Will you be watching Percy Jackson and the Olympians when it lands on Disney+ next year? Let us know in the comments below.