Here at Inside the Magic, we report everything about the Disney Parks… even the garbage! Over the past year, Guests have complained of a growing Disneyland trash problem, from piles of waste spilling out of overfilled trash cans to filthy bathrooms and unswept litter.

Despite reaching pre-Covid staffing levels, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Cast Members struggle to clean up after hoards of Guests. This weekend, the problem hit a new low in a video shared by Johnny Metro (@johnnymetro77):

Metro found a nearly-full carton of cigarettes discarded or forgotten on a windowsill, easily accessible to one of the many children nearby.

“This is just mind-blowing,” he wrote. “What’s wrong with people?”

One commenter pointed out that it was likely a mistake by a now-frustrated Guest.

“Ok, but do you know how expensive those are nowadays?” @flamingo_a_gogo asked. “That was definitely an accident and they’re definitely mad at themselves for leaving them.”

Still, cigarettes, vapes, and other nicotine devices should never be left unattended around children. Moreover, they should not leave Guests’ pockets anywhere but one remaining smoking area outside the Theme Parks, near Disneyland Hotel. Smoking is prohibited at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney, or the Esplanade walking area between the two Disney Parks.

In this situation, the cigarettes should either be thrown away or taken to Guest Services in case the owner filed a report with Lost & Found. Disney Cast Members are unlikely to hold onto any nicotine products for liability reasons.

Have you noticed the Disneyland trash problem? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.