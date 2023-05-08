Disneyland Restaurant Quickly Evacuated After Suspicious Incident

Guests were quickly evacuated from an exclusive Disneyland restaurant on Sunday. Many were not required to pay their checks.

One of many dining experiences at Disneyland Resort, Magic Key Terrace at Disney California Adventure caters exclusively to Magic Key Pass holders. The lounge serves unique alcoholic drinks and snacks unlike anything else at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, or Downtown Disney.

Reddit user u/GotMeWeed reported a friend enjoying the Pass holder lounge on Sunday when “they got rushed out of the restaurant fairly quick and didn’t have to pay.”

“The Cast Members seemed a little frantic in getting everyone to leave that area quickly,” they wrote, asking other Disney Parks fans what happened.

“Yeah we walked up for our reservations and they didn’t give anything other than ‘safety,’” u/CravathOrKraken recalled.

Precisely what caused the Disneyland restaurant to evacuate is unknown, but an experienced Disney Cast Member suggested it was most likely a kitchen fire.

“I wasn’t there but my guess would be kitchen fire, I’ve seen something similar at Blue Bayou a while back when I worked there,” u/robbedgrave wrote.

Disneyland Resort has not commented publicly on Sunday’s Magic Key Terrace emergency. It follows a devastating animatronic fire during Fantasmic! weeks ago.

More on Magic Key Terrace – an Exclusive Disneyland Restaurant

Located in Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure Park, Magic Key Terrace offers an exclusive lounge-style experience to Disneyland Magic Key Pass holders and their Guests.

“Savor delightful signature cocktails and enjoy scenic views at this reimagined lounge—a special location just for Magic Key holders and their Guests—nestled above the Golden Vine Winery,” reads the official Disneyland restaurant description. “Located high up in the lofts of the Golden Vine Winery, the Magic Key terrace features an ambiance filled with quintessential early California hacienda-themed architecture—including stained glass windows, a soothing water feature, wrought iron candle chandeliers and much more.”

“When you join us for a signature drink or a flavorful snack, you will be able to take in the views of the surrounding Pacific Wharf area. If timed correctly, you may be able to spot entertainment moments happening in the streets below. As evening approaches and the lights begin to flicker, you can often spot unexpected Disney magic around the lounge—which makes for a delightful opportunity to relax and reminisce about your magical day!”

Have you ever been evacuated from a Disneyland restaurant? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.