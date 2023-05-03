“Evil Step Mother” Bans Stepson From Family Disney World Vacation

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four Theme Parks – Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It boasts two additional Water Parks, more than 25 Resort hotels, a bustling sports complex, and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district. With so many diverse activities, it’s the perfect vacation destination for families, couples, and friends!

One father and husband agreed when he purchased a surprise Walt Disney World Resort vacation for his family as a first wedding anniversary present to his wife. His wife was over the moon – until her son said he didn’t want to go. She decided to make the trip a romantic getaway and kicked her stepson – who was excited to join – out of the vacation.

Unsure of her decision, she posted to the “Am I the *sshole” subreddit, which offers judgments on personal disagreements. “Our kids are close in age but have vey different personalities,” she explained. “My son (16M) is an extrovert, has a very active social life and does a lot of activities. My stepson (17M) is an introvert that prefers to stay home and does not have much going on in his life outside of school.”

Her son became very angry about the Disney trip, screaming that he didn’t want to miss his girlfriend’s birthday and claimed they were “ruining his life.” But her stepson was “really excited.”

“My husband is used to having a kid with no friends when doing plans like this so he didn’t expect my son’s reaction,” she wrote. “I felt that going just with my stepson would be anticlimactic and wouldn’t fulfill the original idea of it being a trip for the whole family. I also didn’t want to leave my son fully alone with all the house to himself. We decided to leave them both so my stepson can keep an eye on my son’s behaviour while me and my husband have a romantic trip just for the two of us.”

Her son is happy with the new plan, but her stepson is devastated at the news. “My husband feels bad for his son being sad but I am convinced this is the best solution for everyone,” she argued.

The post quickly went viral, with one commenter comparing her to a Disney villain. “What in the evil step mother vibes is this?” u/jrm1102 wrote. “You’re punishing your step son because of your sons behavior? Will he need to sweep the fireplace too while he’s home?”

In a comment that received over 34,000 upvotes, u/lihzee agreed: “Wow. You basically punished your stepson because your son didn’t want to do something.”

“So to make one child happy, the other has to sacrifice his happiness to play babysitter?” u/DJ_Too_Supreme argued. “How is this the ‘best solution’?”

