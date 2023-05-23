Cast Member Explains How White People “Ruined” Disney World Experience

Rating Walt Disney World food is a rising trend on social media. Some influencers and TikTokers dedicate entire accounts to Disney Parks food – rating everything from churros to fine dining at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and Resort hotels.

But some foodies argue that Disney Park food quality has plummeted as prices skyrocket. Popular food reviewer Keith Lee recently tried a range of snacks at Walt Disney World Resort but felt much of it was unseasoned.

Food & beverage Cast Member Rylee Burchfield (@itsmeryleeb) stitched the video, explaining that complaints from mostly white Guests incited Disney to simplify its flavors:

@itsmeryleeb #stitch with @Keith Lee No hate! I myself am personally white. But like… grow up. Drink some water and stop ruining things ♬ original sound – Rylee Burchfield

“The number of times a white person has come up to me and complained about the spiciness of their salted french fries is astounding,” Burchfield said. “I’ve had people order the spicy chicken sandwich, come up to me ten minutes later, and say, ‘That was spicy.’”

“Just one too many people did that, and then the spicy chicken sandwich just turned into chicken sandwich with the title, ‘spicy chicken sandwich,’” she explained. “When I worked at Port Orleans Resort, they took the jambalaya from jambalaya to rice, beans, pork… no seasoning. It was heartbreaking.”

“So next time you’re at Walt Disney World, and you’re eating food, and you’re just eating and eating, and you taste nothing, you know who to thank,” Burchfield concluded.

The Cast Member made it clear that she didn’t mean to bash anyone for their food taste but wanted to share the likely reason for bland Disney Resort cuisine.

“No hate! I myself am personally white,” she wrote. “But like… grow up. Drink some water and stop ruining things.”

Hundreds of comments echoed Burchfield’s argument.

“This ain’t a damn lie I overheard a lady complain at New Orleans Square at Disneyland that the jambalaya had ‘too much flavor,’” @natatlieatsworld recalled.

“Disney used to have bomb fries because they used salt AND pepper,” @hiperfin wrote. “People complained. No more pepper OR salt.”

Is the food at Walt Disney World Resort bland? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks experience. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.