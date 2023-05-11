Disney Alexa Slammed by Guests for “Invasion of Privacy”

Walt Disney World announced a while ago that they would be installing Disney “Alexas,” called the Disney Magical Companion, into each hotel room around the resort’s property. Roll out started slow, being tested at DVC locations and select rooms before expanding to the rest of the resort. The process is still in the early stages, with many rooms just now receiving their Disney Alexa.

While useful in theory, the device would allow Guests to order room service, ask for housekeeping needs, set wakeup alarms, and even have their children hear messages from characters like Mickey, Donald, and Goofy. The devices can also play music, read stories, and inform Guests of Park hours and special events. Recent Disney World Guests shared their opinions of the device in a recent Reddit post, and although some were excited about the newest immersive item from Disney, several comments raised valid questions and concerns.

“Can it be turned off? I would prefer not to have this in my room,” says u/Cleveland_Steve. It does seems easy enough to unplug and put away for those who don’t want to use it. Other comments mentioned that Amazon is currently engaged in a lawsuit over the use of their Alexa devices storing conversations and information, and that there’s nothing proving the Disney versions don’t do the same thing. “I think it’s fair to not want to find mics or cameras in your hotel room…you’re supposed to have the illusion of privacy,” says u/SkyYellow_SunBlue.

Although the device is cool in concept, it also does a lot of things that a cell phone already does, like play music, give weather and Park information, and provide an alarm. It’s a fun device to keep kids entertained, but even that can cause an issue. “They’re going to have to figure out a better system,” claims u/mgm626. “My 5 year old has already ordered a bunch of towels, a bell hop, and tried to order room service.” While a comment responded that they could probably speak to Guest Services to tell them to ignore requests coming from the room, Guests shouldn’t have to go through extra steps to prevent issues like that from happening.

This latest generation of kids are no stranger to technology. Tablets, iPads, phones, and even home devices like Alexa and Google Home are ubiquitous, making it easy for children to learn how to operate and use the technology. While they might not understand they’re ordering room service or towels, they understand how to play on the device, and that could end up costing parents money or stress if the wrong buttons are pushed on accident.

While the Hey Disney! devices are still new, and not even fully available around Walt Disney World just yet, it’s possible they’ll end up being a useful and entertaining tool for Guests to use during their trip. For now, however, Guests are still skeptical and concerned about exactly what all the devices can do without them knowing.

What do you think about the Disney devices? Stay tuned for all the latest updates on all things Disney from Inside the Magic!