Classic Disneyland Attraction Returns After Health and Safety Concerns

Disneyland Paris has finally updated fans on its classic and iconic “it’s a small world” attraction with some awesome videos and photos detailing all the significant new updates delivered to the ride after some scary health concerns.

If you’ve visited Disney World or Disneyland California, you might be familiar with this attraction, but Disneyland Paris also has the ride for its Guests.

Disneyland Paris has had some significant updates over the last few months.

If you’re already familiar with these new Disneyland Paris updates and want to skip down to the updates on the refurbishment, you can do so now.

Disneyland Paris Updates in 2023

In 2020, before the pandemic struck Europe and the rest of the world, Disneyland Paris was working hard on a new, freshly innovative parking lot that will be the first of its kind.

The new parking lot was due to open much sooner, but construction was halted as the world dealt with the ongoing pandemic.

It now seems that the new parking lot is finally making some headway and will open before the end of 2023.

Disneyland Paris also crossed $2.5 billion in revenue just a few months ago after struggling to return to normal after COVID restrictions halted Europe for months.

However, some unfortunate news was made recently when Disneyland Paris announced the closure of one of its beloved and popular attractions, Hyperspace Mountain, located within Space Mountain in Paris Park.

Some new footage has also been released regarding their latest addition, The World of Frozen.

Classic Disneyland Paris attraction ‘It a Small World’to Reopen to the Public Following Health Scare

‘It’s a small world’ in Disneyland Paris was closed extensively following some much-needed refurbishments. Besides some standard fixing, the attraction also went through a health scare after asbestos was discovered.

But remember, the ride opened in 1992, when asbestos research was minimal, unlike now when we are fully aware of the health concerns associated with this type of material.

But thankfully, the beloved attraction has been cleaned up and is now ready for reopening!

We managed to get some awesome photos via DLP Report on Twitter. Check out the sweet tweets below.

🌎 The ‘it’s a small world’ loading area looks nice and fresh with many of the elements repainted or refurbished: pic.twitter.com/QFstLivLTD — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 1, 2023

You can see some excellent repainting done in the photos above, which makes fans of the ride very happy!

Here’s some more!

🌎 The final ‘it’s a small world’ scene is looking extra magical after the refurbishment! ✨ pic.twitter.com/d66G6SSFrD — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 1, 2023

🌎 Video: Welcome back, ‘it’s a small world’! The attraction is in Cast Members previews today and reopens officially Friday with redesigned lighting, repainted sets, refurbished effects, and new costumes: pic.twitter.com/6UYSFE6rzP — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 1, 2023

The video above gives some more insights into the recently renewed ride.

The attraction was open to Cast Members for a preview just yesterday and will open to the general public within the next few days.

It’s great to see this attraction come back to life.