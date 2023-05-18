Classic Disney Restaurant Gets Menu Makeover

Fans of a classic and extremely popular Disney restaurant are in for a surprise next time they dine!

While Walt Disney World likes to keep its offerings fresh and exciting every so often for repeat Guests, there are a lot of classics that Guests don’t want to be changed, especially when it comes to dining. For example, Guests expect to be able to get a turkey leg at the Magic Kingdom, try the Grey Stuff at Be Our Guest Restaurant, and meet Mickey and all of his pals at Chef Mickey’s.

These traditions are so beloved that many Guests make a point to visit these restaurants again and again each time they visit Walt Disney World so they can enjoy their favorite meals, snacks, and experiences.

However, one classic Walt Disney World dining location is getting a MAJOR menu makeover that’s sure to shake things up for Guests dining there. That restaurant is the Hollywood Brown Derby, located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The restaurant is modeled after the now-defunct Los Angeles chain, emblemized by its iconic brown derby hat-shaped structure. It’s the signature dining location at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and is perfect for a date night or anyone who wants a slightly more upscale experience during their theme park day.

But the menu changes are elevating this contemporary American cuisine to a whole new level, including a few returning items from menus past. Let’s take a look at what you can try next time you visit!

Several seafood options are returning to the appetizer menu. The Crab Louie features crispy olive bread, a citrus blend, fried capers, and Louie sauce. For those shrimp fans out there, the Shrimp Cocktail is topped with shaved fennel cucumbers and a traditional cocktail sauce. Also among the appetizers are the Heirloom Tomato and Burrata Salad, Charcuterie Board with the Chef’s selection of cheeses and meats, Escargot, and Roasted Bone Marrow. Talk about fancy!

There are also several new and elevated entrees with delicious seasonal accompaniments. The classic Filet Mignon is paired with glazed carrots, potato pave, horseradish cream, and a tasty peppercorn sauce to finish it off. The Lamb Shank is accompanied by summer vegetables, harissa vinaigrette, and nasturtium chermoula. There’s also the Free-Range Chicken and Dumplings, which features a lemon-ricotta Gnudi, shishito cream, and a gooseberry jus. If you like pork, the recently added Grilled Pork is right up your alley with a mouthwatering lavender-sage polenta and local corn salsa, complete with a huckleberry barbecue sauce.

Or a twist on a classic comfort dish; the plant-based Shepherd’s Pie, which features roasted garlic mashed potatoes, mushrooms, peas, corn, and carrot Romesco. Seafood aficionados will enjoy the Sustainable Fish and the Seafood Cioppino. The Sustainable Fish is served with white bean ragout, derby summer vegetables, and roasted tomato emulsion, while the Seafood Cioppino brings together favorites from the sea with shrimp, sea scallops, seasonal fish, mussels, a toasted baguette, and aromatic tomato broth.

Hollywood Brown Derby purists, never fear – the famous Cobb Salad and delicious Grapefruit Cake will remain on the menu for everyone to enjoy!