Bradley Cooper Could Be the First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Actor to Jump to DC

It is no secret that James Gunn targets many of the Marvel actors he has worked with, especially those who populate the Guardians of the Galaxy team. Gunn has formed a special bond with these actors and has repeatedly stated that he wishes to work with all of them again. A recent interview may have revealed that Bradley Cooper could be the first MCU actor to jump ship to the DCU.

We are unsure if Bradley Cooper will continue in the MCU. We will reserve any sort of spoilers for those who have not yet seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We will say that Cooper has been a bit forthcoming about his Marvel future, and it has been presumed that he will no longer voice Rocket Racoon. Should Rocket continue, it might be someone else voicing the sarcastic Racoon.

That said, it could mean that Cooper wants to shift gears and follow James Gunn into his big DCU reset. One of the other Guardians of the Galaxy actors rumored to have already been selected for a DCU character is Pom Klementieff. She confirmed to Variety that she had discussed plans with Gunn about jumping to the DCU, though she did not reveal which character she wanted to portray.

Bradley Cooper Confirms His Love for Gunn’s DC Projects

Bradley Cooper was also interviewed on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when he was asked about Gunn’s DCU and if he had any plans to join. Cooper simply stated, “I go wherever James tells me.” While that response isn’t directly saying that Cooper would follow Gunn to the DCU, it is a response that most actors have shared when asked about Gunn’s vision.

Mostly everyone from the Guardians of the Galaxy has stated they would follow Gunn anywhere, and we would imagine him simply asking them to appear in a significant role for the DCU would be all it would take. Pom Klementieff is already in talks to join the DCU, but we imagine nabbing Cooper for a substantial role would also be a huge win for Gunn.

Cooper stated how much he loved Peacemaker, a feeling that most DC fans have shared. Everyone is currently awaiting season two of that series, so the delays in the show’s return could mean that Gunn can bring in some new actors from the MCU. This is speculation, as Peacemaker Season 2 could also be somewhat completed.

James Gunn’s Chapter 1

James Gunn has already confirmed five shows and five movies for his big Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate for the big DCU reset, but the cast for those projects has not yet been revealed, apart from the Creature Commandos. Swamp Thing, The Brave and the Bold, The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Superman: Legacy are the films that have been announced so far.

Of all those movies, we would see Bradley Cooper appearing in The Authority and Swamp Thing. He could fit into any of them, but it would be incredible if Cooper were cast as Swamp Thing. He has shown his immense acting talent plenty, plus we know that he can alter his voice enough to sound completely different—as he has done so with Rocket Racoon.

Swamp Thing is a Shakespearean-level DC character that exists to better the world and stops those who would hurt the planet. That would be a perfect role for Cooper.

The Authority also follows a group of superheroes that use “extreme” measures to get their job done. That means they are more anti-heroes. Think of the comic The Boys and the corresponding show on Amazon Prime Video. Cooper could be one of the many members of this team, even its leader.

Simply put, Bradley Cooper is a tremendous actor that would be perfect staying in the confines of a superhero role, and it sounds as if he would be incredibly willing to work with James Gunn again. Time will tell if he joins, but we would love to see him become a huge member of the DCU.

Do you want to see Bradley Cooper in the DCU?