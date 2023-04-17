Universal Studios Orlando Shuts Down Popular Location

A popular Universal Studios location has been closed.

Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, brings in millions of theme park Guests each and every year. The theme parks are home to plenty of attractions, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and much more.

But, there’s so much more to enjoy at Universal Orlando Resort than just the rides and entertainment offerings.

One of the most popular locations inside Universal Studios Florida is none other than the Tribute Store.

The Universal Studios Orlando Tribute Store is designed to be an immersive experience, themed around different popular movies, TV shows, or events, such as Halloween Horror Nights. The store features highly detailed theming, including props, decor, and lighting that create a unique and immersive atmosphere. Visitors can purchase merchandise related to the theme of the store, including clothing, accessories, and souvenirs.

However, as Mardi Gras comes to a close, so does the Tribute Store. At least, for now.

Universally Addicted shared the news on Twitter that the store has officially closed:

pic.twitter.com/wqOmhTvb6s — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) April 17, 2023

The Tribute Store often features limited-time offerings, such as seasonal merchandise or exclusive items related to a particular event or attraction. It has become a popular destination for fans of Universal Orlando and pop culture enthusiasts alike.

However, as the seasons change, so does the Tribute Store.

Last year, the Tribute Store reopened after the Mardi Gras celebration and was transformed into theming from some of Universal Pictures’ favorite films, including Back to the Future, JAWS, and E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. This year, no plans have been announced, at least for the time being.

We do know that the Tribute Store will transform into the hub for all things Halloween Horror Nights, likely beginning September 1st. With the store now in a new location– in Hollywood at Universal Studios Florida– it’s unclear if Universal Orlando will use this time to finish transforming the store and prepare for Halloween Horror Nights, or if the store will reopen in a few weeks with a new theme, like it did last summer.

As far as the old location where the Tribute Store used to be, the rumors are that Universal Orlando will open that location as a preview center for the all-new Epic Universe. The new theme park is set to open in 2025, and rumors are swirling that this location will be used as a place to share updates about Epic Universe and get fans excited about the new theme park.

