The Ten WORST Rides At Universal Orlando Resort

NBCUniversal is an entertainment industry giant known for breaking news programming, television, films, and a bustling Theme Park division. Once thought of as a one-day pitstop on the way to Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort has grown its two Theme Parks, Volcano Bay Water Park, and Universal CityWalk into some of the most immersive in their field. From thrilling standalone roller coasters to IPs like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic Park, there’s an exciting ride for everyone!
But no Theme Park gets it right all the time. Universal fans recently shared their thoughts on the worst rides throughout the two Parks, which Inside the Magic has compiled into a complete guide for your visit to Universal Orlando Resort!
Universal Studios Florida
Fast & Furious – Supercharged
Almost every Universal Studios fan condemned this 3D simulator ride based on the Fast & Furious film series. Some even suggested improvements the Park could make to better the attraction.
“Actually insane they made a ride that was neither fast nor furious,” Reddit user u/thedudeabides2022 wrote. “I guess space was their issues tho, but still, disappointment is an understatement.”
“It’s not fast, but it has sure made parkgoers furious,” u/clangan524 agreed.
“Fast and Furious just needs to be rebranded as a water ride, which is lacking on Studios side,” u/BoogieDaddie suggested. “I feel like they’ve turned up the water spray lately, but I say really crank it up to Popeye levels. It would be a hit.” “
Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon
Based on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, this 3D attraction takes Guests from Fallon’s live studio audience on an exciting tour through Manhattan. But most fans prefer the lobby to the actual ride!
“I used to really like Fallon and it used to be in my top five but it could’ve done so much more with the concept,” said u/MovieFanZ5026. “It’s a race through New York and only half of the ride is in New York.”
“The worst ride award should go to the Jimmy Fallon monstrosity,” u/richman678 echoed. “The whole idea behind it is just dumb. I mean cmon who thinks a late night show needs a ride.”
The Simpsons Ride
Yet another 3D simulator, The Simpsons Ride, could be at risk with the acquisition of FOX Entertainment by The Walt Disney Company. And these fans wouldn’t mind at all!
“I never had vertigo until I rode the Simpsons,” u/leeericewing wrote. “I think it broke me.”
“They should call this ride ‘Whiplash,’” u/Anutq88 suggested.
“Simpsons really needs an update to however it’s projected,” said u/Peskeycj, perhaps explaining why motion sickness is so common on the ride. “It’s gotten pretty bad in recent years.”
Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem
With the popularity of the Despicable Me and Minions franchise, it may be surprising to learn that many Universal Park fans were disappointed by Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem!
It has a “good queue and pre-show,” u/MovieFanZ5026 argued. But it does “not live up to expectations.”
But it might not always have been this way. “Minions used to be a lot better but they had to chill it out because it was too much for kids,” u/Crafty_E claimed.
TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D
Noticing a theme with 3D rides on this list? TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D welcomes Guests into the world of Optimus Prime and friends.
“Making rides with the same ride system can be okay, you just have to be not lazy with it,” said u/darthjoey91. “Transformers went lazy.”
“Transformers feels like a worse version of Spiderman, which I love,” u/timerover wrote, referring to The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit
Lastly is a diversion from the 3D theme – Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, a bright red rollercoaster that lets Guests pick their own soundtrack for the ride! Despite its popularity, many fans argue it could be much better with updates.
“It could be so good if the concept was executed better,” u/Mooshroomhentai argued.
“They never updated the music once,” u/J2TheRed added. “Yes we can access the hidden songs list but still, would be nice to have new songs in the main menus.
Others criticized the maintenance of the coaster. “It’s so d*mn rough,” said u/McBurger. “Front row is ok, but towards the back straight up injures us.”
“It’s a cool concept but put some d*mn cushions on the headrests,” u/gentlethorns wrote. “I understand they don’t want to muffle the speakers but I d*mn near got whiplash my first time riding it, ended up with an awful headache from my head slamming against the headrest, and decided I would never ride it again.”
“I feel like it’s straight up more terrorizing and annoying than fun,” u/bracegurton agreed.
Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Let’s take the Hogwarts Express over to Universal’s Islands of Adventure, home to Hogsmeade and Jurassic Park. The second Universal Orlando Resort Theme Park, Islands of Adventure, opened in 1999 and only made the list four times!
Skull Island: Reign of Kong
Loosely based on King Kong (2005), this 3D adventure boasts one of the biggest and most impressive animatronics at Universal Orlando. But according to fans, there’s not much else to love.
“I think the queue is better than the ride. That native animatronic is so lifelike, it’s super impressive,” u/Mcburger wrote. “I like the first part of the ride when you go outdoors. The rest is boring. How this ride is constantly at a 40+ minute queue baffles me.”
“The set up annoyed me,” said u/TheSurgeryRn. “I wish there was a view out of the front of the ride as well as the sides.”
u/tealcandtrip suggested that Universal cheaped out on both Kong and Fast & Furious: “Kong and F&F were both exact copies of the mini-shows on the tram tour at Universal Hollywood. That’s why they use the same basic technology. They had to do very little original development (basically add a preshow) and just re-edit the ride video.”
The Cat in the Hat
Step into your favorite Dr. Seuss storybook on this family-friendly dark ride in Seuss Landing… or don’t, if you listen to Universal fans’ advice!
u/McBurger summarized most fans’ thoughts on The Cat in the Hat attraction. “It’s almost developed a sweet spot of love for us, purely out of pity. Like it’s so bad that I kind of enjoy it,” they wrote. “But taken objectively – everything in that set looks dirty, worn down. The motion of the objects is so ‘rigid’, mechanical, it’s like if you have a carnie ride at a state fair just a bit more budget… and frankly kind of an embarrassment for a guest who is just visiting for their first time and not aware of what they’re getting.”
“It’s not so egregious since it’s always a walk-on, it’s not like it wastes much time. But in a world where many out-of-state visitors still just slap on a visit to Universal as an after thought to Disney, I can only imagine what goes through their heads when they compare a Disney ride to that.”
“Cat in the hat is in a really bad state, probably worst in both parks,” u/Peskeycj agreed.
The Incredible Hulk Coaster
Located on Marvel Super Hero Island, The Incredible Hulk Coaster is a relic from when Disney didn’t own Marvel. Though Universal still owns the Theme Park rights to the brand in Florida, many fans say it’s time to let go of this bright green coaster.
“That launch is epic, the loops are epic, the whole THING is epic…until the end,” u/GamingTrend said. “The corkscrew at the end never seems to end, and when the ride is over I go from loving it to feeling like I’m going to puke my brains out, ruining my day.”
u/RazielKainly agreed on the “great launch” but said the rest of the ride is “too generic.”
“Also it’s the only outdoor coaster in which you can’t really have a good view since it has [over-the-seat restraints] and most of the ride is in a condensed space behind the Marvel land,” they wrote.
Poseidon’s Fury
Poseidon’s Fury, once called Universal’s most “meh” attraction, will close permanently on May 9, 2023. Until then, these fans aren’t holding back their opinions of the undersea adventure.
“The other waste of time was that Poseidon ride, which they recently announced they are getting rid of,” u/SaraBean77 said. “Thank God. I cannot believe how long it was and there was no way to escape, unfortunately.”
“Poseidens non-adventure, worst ever,” u/ExaminationIcy1640 agreed.
We’ll have to wait and see what rides live up to expectations at Universal’s newest Central Florida Theme Park, Epic Universe, which opens in the summer of 2025!
Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Universal Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.