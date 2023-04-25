The Ten WORST Rides At Universal Orlando Resort

NBCUniversal is an entertainment industry giant known for breaking news programming, television, films, and a bustling Theme Park division. Once thought of as a one-day pitstop on the way to Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort has grown its two Theme Parks, Volcano Bay Water Park, and Universal CityWalk into some of the most immersive in their field. From thrilling standalone roller coasters to IPs like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic Park, there’s an exciting ride for everyone!

But no Theme Park gets it right all the time. Universal fans recently shared their thoughts on the worst rides throughout the two Parks, which Inside the Magic has compiled into a complete guide for your visit to Universal Orlando Resort!

Universal Studios Florida

Universal Studios Florida, sometimes misnomered as Universal Studios Orlando, is perhaps the most iconic of the two Universal Orlando Parks. Take a right from Universal CityWalk to the Theme Park home of Diagon Alley Springfield , and so much more.

Fast & Furious – Supercharged

Almost every Universal Studios fan condemned this 3D simulator ride based on the Fast & Furious film series. Some even suggested improvements the Park could make to better the attraction.

“Actually insane they made a ride that was neither fast nor furious,” Reddit user u/thedudeabides2022 wrote. “I guess space was their issues tho, but still, disappointment is an understatement.”

“It’s not fast, but it has sure made parkgoers furious,” u/clangan524 agreed.

“Fast and Furious just needs to be rebranded as a water ride, which is lacking on Studios side,” u/BoogieDaddie suggested. “I feel like they’ve turned up the water spray lately, but I say really crank it up to Popeye levels. It would be a hit.” “

Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Let’s take the Hogwarts Express over to Universal’s Islands of Adventure, home to Hogsmeade and Jurassic Park. The second Universal Orlando Resort Theme Park, Islands of Adventure, opened in 1999 and only made the list four times!

Skull Island: Reign of Kong Loosely based on King Kong (2005), this 3D adventure boasts one of the biggest and most impressive animatronics at Universal Orlando. But according to fans, there’s not much else to love. “I think the queue is better than the ride. That native animatronic is so lifelike, it’s super impressive,” u/Mcburger wrote. “I like the first part of the ride when you go outdoors. The rest is boring. How this ride is constantly at a 40+ minute queue baffles me.” “The set up annoyed me,” said u/TheSurgeryRn. “I wish there was a view out of the front of the ride as well as the sides.” u/tealcandtrip suggested that Universal cheaped out on both Kong and Fast & Furious: “Kong and F&F were both exact copies of the mini-shows on the tram tour at Universal Hollywood. That’s why they use the same basic technology. They had to do very little original development (basically add a preshow) and just re-edit the ride video.” The Cat in the Hat Step into your favorite Dr. Seuss storybook on this family-friendly dark ride in Seuss Landing… or don’t, if you listen to Universal fans’ advice! u/McBurger summarized most fans’ thoughts on The Cat in the Hat attraction. “It’s almost developed a sweet spot of love for us, purely out of pity. Like it’s so bad that I kind of enjoy it,” they wrote. “But taken objectively – everything in that set looks dirty, worn down. The motion of the objects is so ‘rigid’, mechanical, it’s like if you have a carnie ride at a state fair just a bit more budget… and frankly kind of an embarrassment for a guest who is just visiting for their first time and not aware of what they’re getting.” “It’s not so egregious since it’s always a walk-on, it’s not like it wastes much time. But in a world where many out-of-state visitors still just slap on a visit to Universal as an after thought to Disney, I can only imagine what goes through their heads when they compare a Disney ride to that.” “Cat in the hat is in a really bad state, probably worst in both parks,” u/Peskeycj agreed. The Incredible Hulk Coaster Located on Marvel Super Hero Island, The Incredible Hulk Coaster is a relic from when Disney didn’t own Marvel. Though Universal still owns the Theme Park rights to the brand in Florida, many fans say it’s time to let go of this bright green coaster. “That launch is epic, the loops are epic, the whole THING is epic…until the end,” u/GamingTrend said. “The corkscrew at the end never seems to end, and when the ride is over I go from loving it to feeling like I’m going to puke my brains out, ruining my day.” u/RazielKainly agreed on the “great launch” but said the rest of the ride is “too generic.” “Also it’s the only outdoor coaster in which you can’t really have a good view since it has [over-the-seat restraints] and most of the ride is in a condensed space behind the Marvel land,” they wrote. Poseidon’s Fury Poseidon’s Fury, once called Universal’s most “meh” attraction, will close permanently on May 9, 2023. Until then, these fans aren’t holding back their opinions of the undersea adventure. “The other waste of time was that Poseidon ride, which they recently announced they are getting rid of,” u/SaraBean77 said. “Thank God. I cannot believe how long it was and there was no way to escape, unfortunately.” “Poseidens non-adventure, worst ever,” u/ExaminationIcy1640 agreed. We’ll have to wait and see what rides live up to expectations at Universal’s newest Central Florida Theme Park, Epic Universe, which opens in the summer of 2025!

