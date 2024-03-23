Warning Given to ALL Universal Orlando Visitors in 2024

There’s something special about riding your favorite attractions at Universal Orlando Resort at night. However, as the calendar flips to 2024, a cautionary note emerges for those embarking on adventures at Universal Orlando Resort.

While neighboring Disney World extends its operating hours, offering guests more time to immerse themselves in the magic of Magic Kingdom until 10:00 p.m. and the wonder of EPCOT until 9:00 p.m. regardless of crowd levels, Universal Orlando Resort maintains a more variable schedule. This discrepancy in closing times could catch many off guard, potentially curbing the thrill of their experience.

At Universal Orlando Resort, the closing hours of its parks, particularly Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, tend to fluctuate. During peak periods, such as holidays and busy seasons, visitors might find themselves with extended hours, relishing the opportunity to explore until 9:00 or even 10:00 p.m., which means you have more time in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Minion Land, riding the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and E.T. Adventure. However, outside of these peak times, the story changes.

Unlike the relatively steadfast schedule of its Disney counterpart, Universal Orlando’s closing times are subject to adjustment. Take April, for instance. While Islands of Adventure typically bids farewell to guests at 7:00 p.m., the advent of events like Grad Bash prompts an earlier curtain call. On select Fridays and Saturdays in April, both parks may shutter their gates as early as 6:00 p.m., leaving visitors with fewer hours to enjoy the myriad attractions and experiences. Interestingly enough, this means the park will close long before the sun even goes down.

For those accustomed to Disney’s operational consistency, these shifting hours at Universal Orlando may present a logistical challenge. Planning an itinerary becomes not just a matter of selecting which rides to conquer but also strategizing around the park’s opening and closing times.

For travelers eager to squeeze every ounce of excitement from their Universal Studios Orlando adventure, this scheduling quirk warrants careful consideration. Arriving at the park armed with the knowledge of its operating hours can mean the difference between experiencing every thrill and finding oneself rushing to catch the final ride before the gates close.

To mitigate any potential disappointment, prospective visitors should heed this warning and adjust their expectations accordingly. While Universal Orlando undoubtedly offers a wealth of entertainment and excitement, the ebb and flow of its operational hours demand a level of adaptability from guests.

At this time, Universal Orlando has only released theme park hours for the rest of March and April. You should check the official Universal Orlando Resort app for the latest up-to-date information. Please note that the theme park hours are subject to change and can be extended depending on crowd levels.

If you’re looking for something to do outside of the theme parks, you can check out Universal CityWalk. There are several dining locations, shops, a movie theater, mini-golf course, clubs, and Universal’s Great Movie Escape, an escape room that features two different journeys themed to either Back to the Future or Jurassic World.

What do you think of Universal Orlando’s park hour policy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!