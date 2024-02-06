Universal Studios Criticized for Restrictive New Theme Park Hours in 2024

Fans aren’t happy with Universal’s latest change in Orlando.

Related: Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain Coaster Closing Imminently for 4 Months

Universal Orlando Resort is making changes to its theme parks, cutting back operating hours significantly over the month of February. According to the official Universal Orlando website, during February, Universal Studios Florida will be closing at 6:00 p.m. a total of four times, with Universal’s Islands of Adventure closing early at the same time twice.

The rest of February won’t be much better for guests wishing to enjoy the nightlife at the parks, with both theme parks closing at 7:00 p.m. the majority of the month. Volcano Bay, the resort’s premier water park, will remain closed until at least February 7 due to weather conditions. The only day Universal Studios Florida will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. is February 17. Universal’s Islands of Adventure follows the same pattern, staying open until 10:00 p.m. on February 17, 2024.

A common reason Universal theme parks shut down early, or have at least done so in the past, is due to special, private events booked by third parties. These can range anywhere from company events to internal ceremonies. This is a common practice not just at Universal but at Walt Disney World as well, with the Magic Kingdom closing early multiple times throughout the year due to Cast Member appreciation nights.

Reactions to these new closing times were not positive, with fans replying to the announcement on X (Twitter) yesterday. One fan called the changes “wack.”

These closing times are whack. pic.twitter.com/y0eLOVne1i — Donald Snyder Jr (@disneyworldtuna) February 5, 2024

Another called the change in park hours “offensive.”

Them hours are offensive even from a local point of view to those who come on vacation. Ooof. — Ray (@ray_ish) February 5, 2024

This is a big factor in deciding whether or not to renew our passes. As locals, too many nights Universal is rented out. As a world class vacation destination I wouldn’t expect both parks to be closed by 6:00. — Dan (@joviacdan) February 6, 2024

Things get better in March when both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida remain open until 10:00 p.m. multiple days in a row.

The Universal Orlando Resort features two stunning theme parks, as well as some nightlife fun at Universal CityWalk and an incredible water park known as Volcano Bay. Each of these locations works together to create one of the most popular and impressive theme park experiences in the country, only rivaled by other Universal resorts such as Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Universal Orlando Resort will soon be growing, with work well underway on Epic Universe, the resort’s third theme park. This massive expansion will be Universal’s biggest one yet, bringing along with it dozens of new rides, attractions, shows, restaurants, and other goodies for guests to enjoy.

Will you be visiting Universal Studios soon? Are you excited about Epic Universe?