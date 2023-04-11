Universal Orlando Guest Loses Finger On Ride, Lawsuit Settled

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest filed a lawsuit after reportedly losing their finger on a popular attraction.

Universal Orlando Resort has made strides in becoming the industry leader in theme parks. Home to two theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando has plenty of attractions that Guests can enjoy, from iconic thrill rides to world-class entertainment to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Universal Orlando Resort is one of the safest places anyone can visit, but just like anywhere, accidents can happen from time to time.

Florida Politics’ Gabrielle Russon recently reported that a lawsuit filed against Universal Orlando Resort has been settled. Inside the Magic previously covered a lawsuit from Courtney Delphey of Manatee Count, who sued Universal Studios Orlando after alleging that she lost her finger during a popular attraction.

The incident happened in 2021 on Skull Island: Reign of Kong, which is located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

“During one segment of the ride, the tram stopped for a 3D display,” her lawsuit said. “The tram shook violently as part of the experience. Courtney Delphey placed her hand against the metal bracing in front of her during this part of the experience. Two pieces of metal separated then came together causing a partial amputation of Courtney Delphey’s finger.”

The report indicates that Delphey was seeking more than $100,000 in damages, but the two parties reached a confidential agreement outside of court last month.

In addition to this lawsuit being settled, Universal also settled a lawsuit with Austrian manufacturer Dynamic Motion Group over its Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon attraction in Universal Studios Florida.

Dynamic Motion Group first sued Universal after the two parties had a falling out, but Universal later countersued, saying that the group had moved too slowly in building the new ride.

“Universal fired Dynamic in 2015. Dynamic argued it hadn’t been fully paid for the work and accused Universal of using some of its technology in the ride. In the lawsuit, Dynamic said it was owed more than $5 million in unpaid invoices as well as other unspecified damages,” the Florida Politics report said.

A Judge ruled that Dynamic could not receive damages for more than what its work authorization orders were expressed to be, and the two parties settled out of court.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments happening around Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and much more.