Universal Guest’s Finger Cut Off While Riding Attraction, Report Says

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest allegedly suffered a major injury while riding a popular attraction.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, as well as a popular water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay.

While millions of visitors make their way down to the theme parks each year to enjoy attractions like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, E.T. Adventure Ride, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s open), and many more, it seems that one Guest walked away with an injury after an experience on a popular ride.

According to reports from Florida Politics, Courtney Delphey is suing Universal theme parks over what she says happened on May 16, 2021, on the attraction, Skull Island: Reign of Kong.

“During one segment of the ride, the tram stopped for a 3D display,” the lawsuit said. “The tram shook violently as part of the experience. Courtney Delphey placed her hand against the metal bracing in front of her during this part of the experience. Two pieces of metal separated then came together causing a partial amputation of Courtney Delphey’s finger.”

However, Universal has denied many of the lawsuit’s allegations and shared that the injury sustained by the Guest was “the result of her negligent failure to observe the subject condition.”

“Plaintiff’s injury was solely the result of her negligent failure to observe the subject condition,” Universal’s response in court documents said.

The lawsuit called the ride unsafe for “allowing metal supports to separate and close with such force to cause violent amputations” and Delphey seeks more than $100,000 in damages.

The report also goes on to share that there was no mention of Delphey’s injury in Universal Orlando’s quarterly theme park injury report. However, Universal is only required to report an injury if it results in at least 24 hours of hospitalization, according to Florida law.

The lawsuit does not mention if Delphey was hospitalized or how long she received medical care for the injury.

This isn’t the only lawsuit that Universal Orlando is currently facing. One of the biggest is a $250 million lawsuit on how Universal claimed the land that the Epic Universe— its newest theme park– is currently being built on. The Epic Universe was filed earlier this year and there has not been an update on its status at this time.

What do you think of this incident? Let us know in the comments.