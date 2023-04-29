‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Gets Important Update From Creator

The Last of Us has become a massive hit for HBO and fans of the hit series and video game. Neil Druckmann, co-President of Naughty Dog, has truly turned this show into one of the best-made video game adaptations ever. It could be because Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal were perfectly cast or because his creation and writing of the video game transformed this series into something quite special. Druckmann has offered a massive update for the upcoming second season.

The best thing about good television shows is that it allows us to want to binge-watch entire seasons or keep up on weekly release dates so that we can all actively talk about the story of said shows. However, the worst part about good shows is their eventual ends and the time we must all wait until those shows return. It often takes a couple of years for stories to return to small screens.

The pandemic also offered challenges, with some shows taking three or four years to return. The wait can be maddening, especially for something as good as The Last of Us. However, Neil Druckmann has offered a massive update for the anticipated second season of his successful adaptation.

Neil Druckmann was sitting down in a recent panel with Deadline, where he was asked about the production start date for The Last of Us Season 2. Smiling while answering the question, Druckmann revealed they are “months away” from starting up again.

“Months, not years away from starting”: Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin confirm of #TheLastOfUs’s Season 2 start date Deadline FYC House + @hbomax pic.twitter.com/bAMOGlWWMQ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 29, 2023

This is huge news, simply because it means that we will not have to wait a ridiculous amount of time for these characters to start their next journey. The usual case for television shows is that a year is taken between production starts and when the show returns. That is a bit of a stretch, as it sometimes takes around a year and a half, but still, The Last of Us Season 2 will arrive sooner rather than later.

Druckmann’s reveal also echoes the previous comments made by both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. They both stated that production would start sometime at the end of this year or early next year, and it appears they were telling the truth. We just hope that production can begin by the end of this year, with the potential that the series returns next fall.

Halloween time would be the perfect release window for the second season of The Last of Us for apparent reasons.

Considering that production can start in the new few months or so, it also means that we will begin to hear news about who might be cast in the upcoming season. To give a bit of insight into the second game and the story that corresponds, a hugely important character named Abby will appear. Fans of the video game are certainly wondering who Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann will choose for this role. Either way, we are more than excited that the series will start again soon.

