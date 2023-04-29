Bella Ramsey Leads an All-Star Cast for ‘Chicken Run 2’

It has been 23 years since the world was captivated by chickens. Longtime stop motion animators Aardman Animation gave the world Chicken Run in 2000, which was a massive hit. It had been announced that a sequel (Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget) was in the works, and now we know the lead. Bella Ramsey of Game of Thrones and the most recent hit series, The Last of Us, has been officially cast as Molly. However, they are being joined by plenty of A-list talent, some even replacing actors from the original animation.

Bella Ramsey is the lead in ‘CHICKEN RUN 2’, releasing 23 years after the first film. “Molly is a curious & intelligent chicken with a huge heart & a sense of justice. She has inherited a rebellious wild side from her dad & determination & all her social skills from her mum.” pic.twitter.com/wysw1JHGoy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 29, 2023

Based on the character’s look alone, we can imagine that she is the daughter of Rock Rhodes and Ginger, who kissed and flew off to an island at the conclusion of Chicken Run. Though Julia Sawalha initially portrayed Ginger, she has since been replaced.

First look at Molly and Ginger, voiced by Bella Ramsey and Thandiwe Newton in ‘CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET’ pic.twitter.com/LhX5s7ZXTC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 29, 2023

Voicing Ginger in Chicken Run 2 is none other than Thandie Newton. Newton has appeared in a myriad of great films and TV shows, most recently she lead the hit HBO series Westworld. We wonder why Sawalha was not asked to return as Ginger, though it could be because of a scheduling conflict for the actress. Either way, Newton is a fantastic choice.

First look at Rocky and Fowler, voiced by Zachary Levi and David Bradley, in ‘CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET’. pic.twitter.com/X7vG2If65p — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 29, 2023

Oddy enough, one of the biggest replacements is Rocky, who Mel Gibson previously voiced. The hope was that Gibson would be willing to return, but instead, Aardman Animation asked Zachary Levi to step in as the rooster, Rocky Rhodes. Rhodes and Ginger were an item in the first movie, and it stands to reason they will be trying to protect their daughter (Molly) in the second.

Joining the cast is legendary actor David Bradley. Bradley will be portraying Fowler, a war-battled rooster who was also featured in the first movie. The role was initially inhabited by Benjamin Withrow, who died in 2017. We would argue that the role is in good hands, as Bradley is a wonderful actor. He most recently starred as Gepetto in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature this year.

First look at Babs and Bunty, voiced by Jane Horrocks and Imelda Staunton, in ‘CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET’. pic.twitter.com/3peh68cOPK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 29, 2023

Two of the only returning actors so far from the original Chicken Run movie is Jane Horrocks, who is set to return as Babs. The nursing hen can sew like the wind. We are glad that she is returning. The final reveal is Imelda Staunton, who has been asked to return to portray Bunty once again. Bunty is generally the skeptical one, though she could be more on board this time around, considering Ginger’s last escape plan worked.

This is a fantastic cast that will lead in this new era of Chicken Run. Apart from the title of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the premise for the movie also states that Ginger and Rocky will have to return to the dreaded human world to save all of chicken-kind. We can assume this means another machine has been created which turns the poor chickens into nuggets.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will release on Netflix in December 2023.

Aardman Animation has been ramping up their animated return, as the famed Wallace & Gromit creators have been tasked with a short for the upcoming Star Wars: Visions Season 2, and now this sequel to their biggest film. They might give Disney a run for their money.

