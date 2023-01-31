The beloved MCU, Star Trek, and The Last of Us actress has been sadly confirmed dead.

The recent HBO Original TV series on HBO Max, The Last of Us (2023) is a post-apocalyptic drama by creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, additionally directed by Peter Hoar, that debuted in January this year. The HBO series under Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a TV adaptation of the explosively popular triple-A video game series of the same name developed by Naughty Dog, and also created and written by Neil Druckmann. Both the series and the source material follows Joel Miller and young Ellie as they travel across a post-apocalyptic United States, battling against zombie-like Infected, who have been taken over by fungal Cordyceps spores that gains control of their brains.

An official description of the TV show reads:

Tasked with escorting a teenager across a post-apocalyptic world, a dreaded smuggler joins hands with a young apprentice to fulfill the mission unscathed.

Pedro Pascal (Star Wars’ The Mandalorian) as Joel Miller, originally portrayed by Troy Baker, Bella Ramsey as Ellie (originally Ashley Johnson), Nico Parker as Sarah (Hana Hayes), Gabriel Luna as Tommy (Jeffrey Pierce), Merle Dandridge as Marlene (in both the game and show), and Anna Torv as Tess (Annie Wersching).

It therefore came as a surprise to many when the beloved Tess actress, Annie Wersching passed away Sunday morning, after a private battle with cancer, according to her publicist via Deadline. She was only 45 years old.

Wersching was known for starring as FBI Special Agent Renee Walker in the 2001 series 24, as well as in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg Queen, debuting in Season 2 of the series. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) actress also played the role of Leslie Dean, a member of the supervillain group Pride in Marvel Studios’ Marvel’s Runaways (2017).

Wersching leaves behind many loved ones and friends in the industry, including The Last of Us franchise creator Neil Druckmann, who spoke about the Tess character actress’ death on Twitter, and linked to her kids’ GoFundMe page in support of his late friend:

I miss my silly friend who helped bring Tess to life. Annie, you left us way too soon. You will forever be part of the TLoU & Naughty Dog family! 💔 TLoU fans… let’s show what we’re made of. Please consider donating to her kids’ gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-annies-boys-freddie-ozzie-and-archie?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B2300-co-team-welcome

Our condolences are with Annie Wersching’s family and friends in this difficult time.

Did you catch Wersching in Marvel's Runaways, Star Trek: Picard, or The Last of Us?