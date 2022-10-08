In a recent interview, we learned of a heartwarming message Pedro Pascal shared with his co-star after wrapping production for their latest project.

Pedro Pascal is known and beloved by fans across the world for his roles in The Mandalorian (2019), Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), and Game of Thrones (2011-2019), among many others. The Chilean actor certainly has a characteristic charm both on and off-screen, stealing the hearts of fans during interviews and on red carpets. However, a recent message the actor shared with his co-star will surely melt the hearts of his fans and followers.

Pedro Pascal was cast for the role of Joel along with Bella Ramsey bringing Ellie to life in HBO’s tv series adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us. While the series ‌isn’t being released on HBO until 2023, the series filming has ended, which allowed Pascal to share a heartwarming message with his co-star, Bella Ramsey.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Bella Ramsey commented that Pedro wrote a little card to her as the production wrapped up, saying, “How interesting that something so huge and life-changing should happen so early in your life and so late in mine.”

The full quote reads:

I can’t wait for “The Last of Us.” Did you play the game at all before signing on? I was actually encouraged not to. After my first audition, they asked me, “Have you played it?” And I said “nope,” and they said, “Keep it that way.” (Laughs.) I did watch some of the gameplay on YouTube just to get a sense of it. But I’m so excited for it to come out – it was such a big part of my life. I shot for a whole year, which is quite a long time when you’ve only lived for 19 years. Pedro wrote a little card to me at the end, saying, “How interesting that something so huge and life-changing should happen so early in your life and so late in mine.” I thought it was a really sweet observation and I just had the best time.

Ramzey is best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in fellow HBO series Game of Thrones. However, she has also starred in other projects, including Prime Video’s Catherine Called Birdie (2022), Becoming Elizabeth (2022), and Hilda (2018), showing that while the 19-year-old star is still in the early years of her career, she has a lot of potential and will undoubtedly continue to deliver spectacular performances.

Per HBO, the synopsis for The Last of Us reads:

The series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Also joining the cast are Gabriel Luna (True Detective) as Joel’s younger brother and former soldier, Tommy; Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us video games, The Flight Attendant) as resistance leader Marlene; and Anna Torv (Fringe) as Tess, a smuggler and fellow hardened survivor.

The series will guest star Nico Parker (The Third Day) as Sarah, Joel’s 14-year-old daughter; Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Frank and Bill, two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town; Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley, an orphan in Boston; and Jeffrey Pierce (The Last of Us video games) as Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone.

