The Biggest MISTAKE You’ll Make on Your Disney Vacation

There’s been some buzz recently on the “right” way to go on a Walt Disney World vacation. In general, the “right” way can look different for every family or Guest, but there seem to be a few universal rules that most will recommend you follow.

Recently, several Disney Guests have taken to TikTok to complain about their trips, namely, about no dining reservations available, big crowds, and long lines. These posters have faced backlash from Disney fans in their comments, arguing that these were all easily avoidable mistakes if they’d just done the proper research.

So, how do you avoid making a simple mistake on your Walt Disney World vacation? Well, let’s go over the most common ones we see and how you can make sure they don’t happen!

Not Doing Any Research

This is probably the number one worst offender. You don’t have to become a Walt Disney World historian to go on a vacation there, but you should know what you’re in for. The last thing you want to do is get blindsided because your cousin’s friend’s wife said that she went to the Park in 2006 and this is definitely how it was. Things change at the Walt Disney World Resort every single year and sometimes, every single month, so check official sources and get to know the rules, protocols, and what to expect when you go to the Parks!

Not Booking Things in Advance

You might get lucky with dining reservations on occasion and be able to walk up to a favorite restaurant without booking anything. However, this is an anomaly. If you expect to walk up to restaurants and be seated immediately or book Genie+ leisurely in the afternoon, you’re going to be in for a sorry surprise. Remember that dining reservations and reservations for other special experiences like Savi’s Workshop or the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique can be booked 60 days in advance. Have an idea of what you want to book BEFORE your booking day so all of the reservations don’t disappear while you’re considering!

Zigzagging Around the Resort

Alright, so we’ll do breakfast at Magic Kingdom, then hop over to EPCOT for the afternoon, take a break at the pool, head to Disney Springs for dinner, and finish off the night at Animal Kingdom… it’s all Disney, that has to work, right? WRONG! Even if it’s not to this extreme, planning your day impractically can waste a lot of time that could be spent enjoying attractions. Take a look at the Resort map and the map of each Park to determine what path you should take.

Underestimating the Weather

Florida is HOT. It’s going to RAIN. And you’re going to walk a LOT. Some Disney influencers may look cute in their dressy outfits while visiting the Parks but remember that they’re only visiting for a few hours, not an entire vacation. Dress for comfort over fashion and wear shoes that aren’t going to tap out on you halfway through the trip. Comfortable sneakers are best! Make sure you also pack some kind of rain gear, and don’t be surprised when the skies open up – rain is out of Disney’s control, but you can make the most of it!

Underestimating the Crowds

In recent years, crowds have been harder and harder to predict at Walt Disney World. What was once the busy season is now a ghost town, and what was once the slow season is now jam-packed with Guests. Don’t be surprised if the crowds aren’t exactly what you expect when you arrive! Think back to when you bought your tickets – the more expensive your tickets were, the busier Disney anticipates the Resort. A good trick is to start checking the Walt Disney World app for the Park wait times about a week before you go – it’ll give you somewhat of an idea of what to expect!

Not Being Flexible

Everyone wants the perfect Walt Disney World vacation. Everybody wants the shot from the commercials of their kids running up an empty Main Street, U.S.A. into the arms of Mickey Mouse… however, there’s a reason those are from commercials. It’s staged! Chances are, Walt Disney World isn’t going to be exactly what you expect it to be, for better or for worse. Things change, stuff happens, and things can affect your trip that are out of your and Disney’s control. Plan as much as you can, but once you’ve done that, going with the flow will be way easier when stuff goes awry.