Deadpool Star May Not Return For ‘Deadpool 3’

Fans all over are excited for Deadpool 3 (2024) and the return of the merc with the mouth, especially after Disney purchased 20th Century Fox. However, it looks like one of the main stars may not return to finish out the trilogy.

Deadpool (2016), directed by Tim Miller and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, burst into theaters and quickly became the most popular R-rated superhero movie of all time, successfully translating the humor and fourth-wall-breaking antics fans loved from the Marvel comic series to the Deadpool movie.

The film was a massive box office hit, inspiring an equally successful sequel, aptly named Deadpool 2 (2018), and even a Deadpool Christmas movie.

A large part of this success is because of the incredible cast, including T.J. Miller as Weasel, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Briana Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Zazie Beetz as Domino, Josh Brolin as Cable, and, of course, Ryan Reynolds as the mercenary Wade Wilson AKA Deadpool.

It looks like the third film will also be stacked since 21st Century Fox was purchased by the Walt Disney Company, finally bringing Deadpool, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four under the Marvel Studios banner.

We’ve already seen Patrick Stewart as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is confirmed to be a significant part of Deadpool 3. It feels like anything can happen.

Unfortunately, even though most of the cast has confirmed their return to Deadpool 3, one of the most essential characters may not return.

This Could Be the Last We See of Vanessa and Deadpool

While many actors have confirmed their return for the third movie, there is a possibility that we may never see Morena Baccarin as Wade Wilson’s girlfriend ever again.

This may seem obvious since Vanessa died in Deadpool 2, but the movie’s ending left a door open for her to return. Also, this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Any character can come back to life at any time.

In an interview on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Baccarin chimed in about her potential return, saying, “I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here. I’d like to be in it. They have called me about being in it. Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody’s trying their best and doing their best. It may or may not work out. I don’t know.”

At least there’s hope that audiences can see Morena Baccarin again because Vanessa and Wade Wilson are one of the best couples in the MCU period. But with the plot focusing more on Deadpool and Wolverine’s relationship, it may get left behind.

According to Baccarin, “I do think that this movie, since the acquirement of this Deadpool universe by Marvel/Disney… that merger that happened, I do feel like they’re trying to reinvent it a little bit. I think this movie will be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool… I mean, Hugh’s going to be a huge part of it. I’m sure he’ll be great.”

Even though Deadpool 3 may be more about the two mutants with regenerative powers, it would be an absolute shame not to see Vanessa again.

Do you want Vanessa to return in Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments below.