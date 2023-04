Splash Mountain will permanently close at Disneyland Park on May 30, making way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme will open at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in 2024, with construction underway on the Magic Kingdom version of the log flume ride.

But some fans can’t let go of Splash Mountain, which is being replaced for its ties to the widely banned and racist Song of the South (1946). TikToker @tinkerbell_and_cheshire took out her frustrations on a Princess Tiana Funko Pop in a controversial video. She received overwhelming backlash, including this stitch from @countrybearjamboreee which preserved the now-deleted TikTok:

“You ruined Splash Mountain. Turn around. Nobody wants to see you,” the TikToker said before flipping the Princess Tiana Funko around. “Splash Mountain Forever,” the caption read.

“Not her beefing with a FUNKO POP and turning it around thinking she did something,” @willdaboi26 wrote.

“They do know why the ride got removed…. They gotta know,” said @seadog2.000.

“I understand if you’re struggling with the nostalgia, but there’s a reason Disney is rethemeing it,” @moon_light_glo agreed. “There’s no other traces of the film now.”

More on Splash Mountain

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.