SeaWorld Teases a Brand-New “Frozen Arctic” Adventure

SeaWorld has just unveiled another new land headed to its upcoming Park – and it’s quite literally its coolest one yet.

In May, SeaWorld will welcome a fourth addition to its sea-park family with the opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

This is a Park of many firsts for SeaWorld. Not only is it the first SeaWorld outside of the United States, but it’s also the first indoor location and – most significantly – the first without any orcas.

Considering how loud the fight against keeping killer whales in captivity has grown over the past few years, this isn’t a surprise. However, it does mean that a lot rides on Abu Dhabi’s grand opening as it tries to prove the validity of an orca-free future for SeaWorld.

Over the past few weeks, SeaWorld has gradually revealed what Guests can expect from its next-generation Park. Now, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has dropped more details about the sixth of its eight lands: Arctic.

Get ready to discover the frozen wonders of a remote Arctic village and meet its amazing animals, such as walruses. Imagine experiencing the seasonal temperatures and light cycles of the Arctic region and learning all about this unique environment and the animals that live here. But that’s not all – prepare to climb aboard a one-of-a-kind research vessel or ride the immersive Hypersphere 360° and dive into a world of endless exploration and thrilling discovery.

Home to creatures such as walruses, sea otters, seals, and puffins, the land is themed like a remote Arctic village to give Guests a chance to experience this icy continent firsthand. Hypersphere 360° is a “fully immersive, 360-degree multimedia sphere” (or, to put it simply, a simulator) that takes riders deep beneath the waves to encounter natural Arctic wildlife.

Explore the frozen waters of the Arctic with Zoological Manager Brian. Discover the Ahmed Ibn Majid research vessel and Learn about the unique light and temperature cycles and the diverse wildlife that call it home.#Arctic #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/K9ORlKjCMj — SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@SeaWorldAD) April 14, 2023

Up on the surface, they’ll also be able to explore the Ahmad Ibn Majid Research Vessel – an interactive space inspired by the Arab navigator and cartographer of the same name. This is packed with “forward-thinking scientific technology” and “educational experiences” for all ages.

As is the case in all the other lands revealed so far for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the comfort of Arctic’s animals is the number one priority. The land’s light cycles, water temperatures, and carefully constructed ecosystem are all accurate to what its animals would experience in the wild.

Arctic joins Tropical Ocean, Microocean, Rocky Point, Abu Dhabi Ocean, and One Ocean. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is expected to share more information about two more lands – Antarctica and Endless Ocean – before it opens on May 23.