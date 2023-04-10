Popular Roller Coaster Catches Fire, Injures Two Passengers

Roller coasters are designed to give riders a thrill – in the safest way possible.

Whether at Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, or one of the hundreds of theme parks worldwide, roller coasters have been an adrenaline junkie’s favorite pastime for over 200 years.

The fear – or, more accurately, the adrenaline rush – is what makes coasters so fulfilling. Safety is always the number one priority for ride engineers and operators alike. However, accidents can happen, with the most recent occurring at French theme park Futuroscope.

On the morning of April 7, the Park’s Objectif Mars (translated as Destination Mars) roller coaster caught on fire as it approached the loading platform.

A video shared by French publication Le Parisien shows the bottom of a ride vehicle engulfed by flames while ride attendants try to extinguish the fire.

Two Guests were sat in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Both were injured and treated onsite by paramedics. One Guest is said to have suffered burns to the ear and neck, while another received injuries to her shins.

Futuroscope later released a statement on its website shortly after the incident, explaining that the fire was caused by a lithium battery situated under the second carriage but “quickly controlled” by the Park’s team.

Futuroscope is one of France’s most-visited theme parks and is inspired by the world of technology. Objectif Mars is the Park’s first roller coaster, developed by Intamin – the manufacturing company also responsible for Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida, and Xcelerator at Knott’s Berry Farm. It originally opened in 2020 and was dubbed “Best new roller coaster” at the European Star Awards 2020.

Futuroscope describes it as an educational combination of a dark ride and coaster:

Specially designed for Futuroscope, this attraction is unique in the world. In this indoor and outdoor experience, you’ll battle electromagnetic fields and solar flares with top speeds of up to 55km/h. You will set off to conquer space and no one will stop you.

While these incidents can cause panic, especially among nervous riders, it’s important to remember that they’re extremely rare. Statistically, you’re more likely to be struck by lightning than injured in a theme park.

Objectif Mars is currently closed until further notice. Futuroscope remains open.