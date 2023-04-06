Children “Flung” From Attraction as Witnesses Beg Operators “Stop the F***ing Ride!”

Two children were hospitalized after an incident at a funfair in the UK.

From teacups to roller coasters, rides are designed to deliver thrills in the safest way possible. In fact, statistically, rides are even safer than cars. But while it’s extremely rare, accidents can happen.

An air ambulance and police were called to Funpark at Hook Road Arena park in Epsom – a village in Surrey – on April 3 after reports that someone had been “flung” from a ride.

Police officers cordoned off the area at 7.15 p.m. and closed down the ride. A 16-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy were admitted to hospital, where their injuries were fortunately diagnosed as minor and they were soon released.

The incident occurred on Funpark’s Frogitt attraction, a ride that spins and bounces up and down.

One witness spoke to The Sun, where they described “chaos” as the girl’s fellow riders began to notice that she was slipping in her seat mid-ride.

The injured girl was at the back of the ride and appeared to basically slip out of her seat and went flying as it spun round. Some of the children had been shouting for help as they could see she was beginning to fall from the car. All the kids were crying in shock and desperate to get off the ride as soon as they could. It’s a miracle the girl isn’t more seriously injured. She was screaming in pain. We all feared the worst.

As reported by the Daily Mail, another witness spoke to Local London, where she said that the girl’s leg was “hanging off the ride” and she had to beg operators to intervene. “I went over to the kiosk thing and shouted, ‘Stop the ride! Stop the f******* ride! Stop it!'”

An anonymous first aider later told the Daily Mail that there’s “nothing wrong with the ride” and insisted that plenty of “false statements” had been made about the incident.

Funpark describes itself on its Facebook as the “UK’s largest traveling theme park” where Guests only have to pay once to access all attractions.

While Frogitt is currently closed for safety checks, Funpark remains open at Hook Road Arena park until April 16.